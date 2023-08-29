Take it up a notch: 5 ways to pamper your siblings this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner, and it's time to sprinkle some extra love on your sibling! Whether your brother or sister is just a text away or miles apart, we've got you covered with the most lit ideas to make this Raksha Bandhan memorable.

Give a personal touch to the Rakhi celebrations with these 5 amazing DIY Gifts, virtual hangout ideas and more from ShareChat creator Aasha Parmar (@aashaparmar_017).

1. Explore DIY delights - let your creativity flow:

Unlock your inner creative genius with hands-on DIYs! Let your imagination run wild as you concoct a special gift that truly speaks to your sibling's heart. From a custom photo frame that captures cherished memories to a hand-painted tee that oozes uniqueness, pour your heart into your creation. This is your moment to showcase your crafty prowess and earn well-deserved kudos for your inventiveness!





2. Virtual Rakhi Fest: Strengthening Bonds Across Miles:

Embrace the power of connection despite the distance! Celebrate your sibling bond with a virtual Rakhi ceremony that knows no bounds. Through a heartfelt video call, express your emotions and relive cherished memories. Dive into the nostalgia of bygone days, engage in online gaming sessions, or on a binge-watching spree together or maybe virtually shop together. This modern sibling love conquers distance and keeps you united in spirit!





3. Dive into the Realm of Pranks and Playfulness:

Embrace the essence of sibling bonds with a dash of mischief! A sibling connection is incomplete without a touch of playful teasing, isn't it? Unleash your inner prankster and treat your sibling to a day filled with lighthearted antics. From quirky surprises to harmless pranks, create a laughter-filled atmosphere that's all in the name of good fun. Just remember, it's about sharing joy and laughter while keeping those feelings intact—maybe even add a sprinkle of social media embarrassment for extra giggles, for instance sing for them in an audio chatroom.





4. Stir Up Some Love in the Kitchen:

If you're a culinary whiz or just starting out in the kitchen, this one's for you. Prepare a scrumptious meal for your sibling that'll leave their taste buds mesmerized. From cooking their favourite dish to trying out a new recipe together, it's all about the shared experience and the joy of relishing a mouth-watering feast.





5. Plan a pub crawl

Sibling Shenanigans, Turned Up! For those of legal age, why not kick it up a notch and hit the town? Plan a pub crawl with your sibling, complete with killer drinks, groovy music, and epic dance-offs. It's a chance to let loose, celebrate your bond, and make memories that you'll be laughing about for years to come.





With these amazing ideas, make Rakhi 2023 a super special one for your sibling!