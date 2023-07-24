TCEI SIWPC Global 2023 & TCEI Excellence Awards, by Telangana Chamber of Events Industry begins

The highly acclaimed flagship event of the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - one of India's largest regional events associations; TCEI SIWPC GLOBAL 2023 and TCEI Excellence Awards, began here at the HICC and HITEX, Hyderabad, India. The two day event being held on July 24th and 25, 2023, is supported by the Telangana Tourism.



Chief Guest V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Tourism & Culture, Youth Affairs & Sports & Excise & Prohibition, Government of Telangana; inaugurated the prestigious South Indian Wedding Planners Congress (SIWPC) and excellence awards, at the HICC HITEX. Also present were Balaram Babu, President, TCEI; Ravi Bura, General Secretary, TCEI; Shravan Madiraju, Convenor, SIWPC; Ramesh Muppana, Convenor, TCEI Event Excellence Awards; Toufiq M Khan, Treasurer, TCEI; Farha Kudari, Co-convenor and Joint Secretary, TCEI; Dr Suarabh Surekha, Co-convenor & Executive, TCEI; Sudhakar Y, Co-convenor, TEEA and Ali Khadar, TEEA.

The TCEI South India Wedding Planners Congress Global 2023 (SIWPC); being presented by The Golkonda Resorts; is a prestigious two-day conference. Over 450 renowned wedding planners from across the globe are attending the event, as delegates and faculty. The event will facilitate exchange of rare insights, deliberations, networking, and gain knowledge from workshops.





Renowned speakers like Edgardo Zamora, Barcelona, Teddy Manuel, Philippines, Nadia Duran, Australia, and Joseph Radhik, India; among other world-renowned wedding planners will share their experiences and insights. The delegates will gain exposure to the global wedding planning scenario and trends, thereby gaining valuable insights into the industry's current landscape. The delegates will also explore Hyderabad's wedding industry potential and witness its cultural heritage. The conference aims to inspire, educate, and foster connections among industry professionals.



TCEI SIWPC GLOBAL 2023 is a remarkable celebration of excellence in the event industry, highlighting the exceptional talent and achievements of individuals and brands. It’s also an opportunity to exchange ideas, thoughts, insights between the delegates and make the wedding experience for the couples and their families, cherishable for a lifetime; says Balaram Babu. The recognition of stalwarts and outstanding wedding planners at the Congress, is a momentous occasion for the Event Industry.

Entrepreneurs from the Event industry will be recognised with the TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023; for their outstanding contribution, on the occasion. The TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023; presented by Carnations Weddings; is a highly anticipated award ceremony in the event industry, celebrating brands and individuals who have shown exceptional work in the field of events. In its 6th edition, the awards feature two prominent categories, "Pearl of Hyderabad" to honour the top performers from the state of Telangana's events industry, and "Gem of India" to recognize the best performers nationwide. Additionally, the ceremony will also present a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to acknowledge the greatest contributor to the industry.