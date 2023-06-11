The first cornerstone is laid for Fort Hamilton

June 11, 1825: The United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton is celebrating the 194th anniversary of when its cornerstone was laid on June 11, 1825.

That’s quite a milestone for the U.S. Army installation located in Bay Ridge, which is the closest military garrison to New York City and its last remaining active-duty military post.

During the 20th century, the fort was officially named after Alexander Hamilton, a founding father and the first Secretary of the U.S. Treasury. The base was originally established to protect the Narrows on the Brooklyn side entrance to New York Harbor.

The now-shuttered Fort Wadsworth, which closed in 1994, guarded the Staten Island side of the Narrows. Fort Wadsworth’s closing left Fort Hamilton the only active military base guarding the entrance to New York Harbor.