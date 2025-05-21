Theatre to Stardom: Sikandar Ghuman’s Cinematic Rise

Sikandar Ghuman’s journey from the quiet lanes of Punjab’s Kapurthala district to the vibrant sets of Punjabi cinema is a story of resilience, vision, and unwavering passion for the craft of acting. Though he moved to the United Kingdom as a child, the flame of his dream — to become an actor — never dimmed.

In his early years abroad, Sikandar juggled restaurant jobs and labour work, yet his heart was always set on the stage. “Theatre taught me that an actor must connect with the story on a deeper level, not just perform,” he reflects. It was during school and college theatre productions and youth festivals that he laid the foundation for his performance style — raw, honest, and deeply connected.

His early plays, including 'Yaar Kalakaar', 'Kaem Zindagi', and 'Jona Mod', shaped him as a performer. “Building a real bond with the audience is vital, and that’s what theatre gave me,” Sikandar shares. That stage presence eventually paved the way for the silver screen, where he steadily built his reputation through emotionally resonant roles.

The global COVID-19 pandemic brought a sudden pause to the entertainment world, yet Sikandar turned adversity into growth. “COVID brought everything to a standstill,” he says. “But I made a promise to myself — if I get a second chance, I’ll come back stronger.” He used that time for self-reflection and refining his craft, emerging in the post-pandemic era with new clarity and ambition.

Now, in 2025, Sikandar is making waves with three major film releases: 'Chal Mera Putt 4', 'Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua 2', and 'Paronian Nu Daffa Karo'. Each role highlights a different facet of his range — from portraying the emotional nuances of the overseas Punjabi experience to exploring satire and deep family ties.

His previous work in 'Chal Mera Putt' (Parts 1–3), 'Aa Ja Mexico Challiye', 'Maurh', 'Ani Deya Mazak Ae', and 'Maa Da Ladla' not only entertained audiences but also established him as a relatable and skilled performer. “With every film, I try to learn something new and carry that into my next project,” he says.

Beyond acting, Sikandar has expanded into music and production. His collaborations, like the hit song 'Hawa' with Gurlez Akhtar and the track 'Victory', added a new layer to his artistry. He also stepped behind the camera as a producer with 'Aashiqui Not Allowed'.

“There’s a unique joy in contributing to a project from behind the scenes,” he notes. “The satisfaction of seeing something come to life through your efforts is unmatched.”

Sikandar Ghuman’s journey is a tribute to the power of dedication, integrity, and belief in oneself — a rising force in Punjabi cinema with roots grounded in theatre and dreams destined for much more.



