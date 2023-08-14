Think Change Forum launches ‘Freedom for our Future’

In its ongoing effort to decode the issue of escalating addiction among adolescents and to recommend effective solutions, Think Change Forum (TCF), an independent think tank dedicated to generating new ideas has launched the ‘Freedom for our Future’ campaign to curtail Vaping in the backdrop of India’s upcoming Independence Day on 15th August 2023. Experts from various fields such as sports, bureaucracy, armed forces and child welfare have joined the campaign and have called for the intensification of education against abusive behaviours like vaping. The experts have urged the government to initiate awareness campaigns against vaping through various public media platforms, mirroring the impactful anti-smoking advertisements.



Sanjoy Roy Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, Founder Trustee Salam Balak Trust said, “I am happy to join the ‘Freedom for our Future’ campaign to bring about awareness about the harmful effects of vaping. Just as graphic anti-smoking ads are shown in movie halls, we need similar impactful communication against vaping. These ads should depict the potential harm to a person’s lungs and overall health and strive to make vaping uncool. The need of the moment is for the government to launch an anti-vaping advertising campaign."

DrDeepa Malik - Padma Shri Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee emphasized, "I welcome the campaign as it will go a long way to curtail the habit of vaping amongst our children and protect their health. Policymakers also must swiftly revise policies and initiate comprehensive awareness campaigns about the detrimental effects of vaping. These impactful ads should not be limited to movie halls alone but should be displayed in various public spaces to rectify misconceptions."

The ‘Freedom for our Future’ campaign will primarily be a digital campaign. It will consist of a series of educational videos that will highlight the ill effects of vaping and dismantle any misinformation attached to the habit. Recognising that today’s children are digital natives the campaign has been launched in the digital space to ensure optimal reach and also create a pathway for India to gain freedom for its children from the grip of this substance abuse. The campaign will also enhance awareness regarding the ban on vaping in India as well as in other countries, elucidating the rationale behind such measures.

The experts also demanded the establishment of a comprehensive government-led demand reduction program, coupled with new legislation to punish behaviours like vaping. Dr Rajesh Kumar Executive Director, Society for Promotion of Youth & Masses (SPYM) said, “While global and Indian efforts have largely focused on supply reduction, we must also prioritise demand reduction. Relying solely on supply reduction initiatives is insufficient. A government demand reduction policy, working in tandem with supply reduction efforts, is imperative. This policy could encompass stringent laws penalizing individuals engaged in vaping or other substance abuse issues. Such measures would instil fear among both children and parents, leading to reduced usage and subsequently impacting the supply aspect as well.”

Excerpts from other experts to realise ‘Freedom for our Future’.

Dr Deepa Malik - Padma Shri Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee - “We must find alternative ways to make our children feel cool about themselves. Sports for instance can cultivate pride and uniqueness and self-awareness in children. Children engaged in sports are acutely aware that their success hinges on mindful choices about what they consume. Their subconscious vigilance acts as a deterrent against substance abuse.”

Major General Ajay Kumar Chaturvedi, a record-holding national rower - “A well-defined purpose keeps children committed and deters harmful behaviours like vaping or alcohol consumption. As an athlete, I recognised that embracing negative habits would not only harm my performance but also my self-concept. I have seen underprivileged children relinquish drug use upon discovering sports, unwilling to endanger their hard-won progress.”

Prabha Rao - Retd. Senior IPS officer from Karnataka Cadre - "Regarding intervention, a key measure that schools can adopt is an annual health check-up for all students. This check-up, encompassing blood tests, would unveil any drug usage over the previous year. While private schools can readily adopt this, government schools, with appropriate funding, can also adopt this approach.”

Ghazala Meenai IA&AS, Director General of Audit (Retd.) said, “Starting with nicotine-free vaping, a child can progress to tobacco and then to even more dangerous substances. Children should be empowered to confidently decline drugs. Ingraining right values early in life akin to the moral science classes of our school years, has become imperative.”

DrDeepa Malik – “Parents often overly protect their children, shielding them from discomfort and preventing the development of resilience. This leaves them vulnerable to habits like vaping and other forms of intoxication. It's crucial that we empower them to become strong individuals capable of making wise decisions and steering clear of harmful habits.”

Air Commodore (Dr) Harindra Kumar Dhiman VSM (Retd)–Presently Senior Administrator Manipal University - “Comprehending today's youth is vital; they are highly experimental, intelligent, and quick learners. They know that their parents will shield them from the consequences of their actions. This mindset must change and they should realise that will have to take responsibility for their mistakes."