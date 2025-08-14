This August 15, watch four inspiring women as they redefine Independence

This Independence Day, meet four women protagonists who embody the responsibility that comes with freedom. They exemplify patriotism, social consciousness, empathy and courage. Dr. Sneha, Captain Shikha Sharma, Vartika Chaturvedi and Kashaf not only make space for the feminine perspective in male-dominated realms but also strain against societal prejudices. Each of these women reflect values central to the idea of India, provoke thought and encourage us to imagine and work towards a more equal, just, fair and resilient country.

1. The Test Case

Directed by Vinay Waikul and Nagesh Kukunoor, 'The Test Case', though faintly inspired by the Demi Moore starrer 'G.I. Jane' (1997) shattered stereotypes by portraying Nimrat Kaur as the first woman to be 'tested' in a combat role in the Indian army. Kaur plays Captain Shikha Sharma, the only woman in a group of Indian Army officers training to join the Special forces. In scenes reminiscent of Kavita Chaudhary's 1987 series 'Udaan', she falters initially at tasks entailing physical strength and attracts disdain and animosity from her male counterparts. But thanks to her leadership skills and determination, she not only graduates at the top of her training course but also ensures that she gets justice for the trauma she has been put through. The show invites us to envision an India where women will be treated on par with men and will not be made to feel unsafe everywhere. Watch it on JioHotstar.

2. Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon

'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon' (MKBKSH), is a pathbreaking show ideated and launched by Population Foundation of India across television, radio, the internet, and mobile platforms. At its heart is Dr Sneha Mathur, a conscientious medical professional who chooses to leave the city to work in a village. Along the way, she tries to raise awareness about issues like family planning, domestic abuse, early marriage, sex selection, sexual and reproductive health. With patience, grit and courage, she breaks past barriers of ignorance and prejudice to transform lives. The show sparked conversations around gender equality and also sensitised the audiences to the rural inequities that must be bridged if India has to progress inclusively. The cumulative viewership of 150 million signifies that the show's message travelled far and wide. MKBKSH was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. Watch it on YouTube.

3. Delhi Crime

Richie Mehta's Emmy winning 'Delhi Crime' not only sheds light on the dark undercurrents of gender violence, social disparity and unchecked crime but also celebrates Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) who leads from the front to bring hope and justice to victims and survivors of horrific crimes. The police procedural crime drama has tackled difficult subjects like the 2012 Delhi gang rape case and the trails of murders by the notorious Chaddi Baniyan Gang. The drama reminds us what conscientious policing can look like and at the International Emmy Awards held in November 2020, it became the first Indian series to receive the award for Best Drama Series. Watch it on Netflix.

4. Guilty Minds

'Guilty Minds' is an unusual legal drama steered by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar. This series stars Shriya Pilgaonkar as Kashaf Quaze who with her friend Vandana runs a law centre to take up class action and humanitarian cases. Along the way, she comes face to face with many issues that contemporary India is facing but always fights for the underdog and never gives up on her idealism even in the face of disillusion. Be it gender violence, water shortages in rural India or corruption, Kashaf shows us how to take challenges head on and speak up for the voiceless. Watch it on Amazon Prime.