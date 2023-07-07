This World Chocolate Day, Visit These Indian Locales To Pamper Your Sweet Tooth

World Chocolate Day is a celebration of one of the most beloved and indulgent treats on this planet. Held on July 7 each year, it provides an excellent opportunity for chocoholics to explore some of the best chocolate destinations and enjoy a guilt-free chocolate experience. This World Chocolate Day, Booking.com shares a list of destinations in India worth visiting. Known for their rich cultural heritage and unique experience, taste and flavours, these destinations satisfy your chocolate cravings.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Head to the Araku Valley right away if you want to try some delicious coffee chocolates. Due to the Valley's long history of organic farming, the chocolate produced there is known for its rich flavor and uses native cacao. Araku Valley chocolates promise to be enjoyed, and you can choose from a special selection of flavors including peanut butter, coffee sponge, coconut, molasses and honey with almonds. The hill station offers artisan chocolates that are prepared by hand and have flavors that are truly local, like filter coffee. It is also delicious to try the chocolate covered coffee beans. Araku Valley offers serene settings that are perfect for kicking back and relaxing, along with great chocolates.

Ooty, Tamilnadu

One of the best destinations in India for delicious artisan chocolates is Ooty, a charming city in the hills of Tamil Nadu. The fact that it is a hill station is an added bonus! There are several bakeries that offer different types of chocolates, including dark, milk, and white chocolates that are loaded with raisins, cashews, almonds, and other ingredients. Visit the chocolate museum in Ooty as soon as possible to discover the process of creating chocolate. The journey that the museum takes you begins with the harvesting of cocoa beans and ends with the creation of the chocolate bar. It helps spread the word about the health benefits of chocolate and is an absolute delight for chocolate lovers. The museum is distinguished by a life-size mannequin dressed in a chocolate-coloured outfit.

Coorg, Karnataka

You imagine retiring to the usual tranquillity when you visit the misty hill station with its soft and cold wind that mixes with the aroma of cocoa plantations. Visit Coorg to partake in chocolate-making activities, experience plantation tours of cocoa fields, and take home some of the silky, melt-in-your-mouth artisan chocolates. If you want to experience the process of understanding how chocolate is made and taste chocolate with all your senses while in Coorg, chocolate plantation tours are a must.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is recognised as one of the largest hill towns in India and is also known for its in-house chocolate production. Resorts in Munnar promote chocolate tourism by organizing tours to chocolate makers and cocoa plantations. It is one of the leading producers of tasty premium quality cacao beans. Due to the accessibility of cocoa beans, Munnar is now the leading producer of handmade chocolate. There are many different types of chocolates available; some of the most popular types include white, dark, and walnut-filled. If you want to try a unique flavour, peach, blueberry, strawberry, and almond are great options.

Puducherry

Puducherry's French-influenced fusion foods are well known for providing a distinctive dining experience. As you inhale the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and baked goods, browse Pondicherry's delicious and delicious chocolates, cakes and truffles at neighbourhood cafes. Discover a journey filled with chocolate with the city's genuine, homemade, artisanal chocolate-making classes. Everyone can have a memorable time in Puducherry thanks to the myriad of chocolates on offer in flavours ranging from vegan to unusual selections.