Thoughtful Picks for Every Dad from KAI India
This Father’s Day, go beyond the usual and gift your dad something that’s as sharp, reliable, and enduring as he is. KAI India, the renowned Japanese...
This Father’s Day, go beyond the usual and gift your dad something that’s as sharp, reliable, and enduring as he is. KAI India, the renowned Japanese brand known for its premium craftsmanship, brings a curated trio of essentials perfect for the modern-day father—combining tradition, precision, and care.
1. For the Masterchef at Home – KAI Hocho Premium Carbon Steel KnifeDoes your dad take pride in his culinary skills? Gift him the KAI Hocho Premium Chef Knife – forged with Japanese expertise and high-carbon stainless steel. With its ergonomic handle and razor-sharp edge, it's perfect for precision chopping, slicing, and dicing. This knife isn't just a kitchen tool, it’s a symbol of the artistry and patience he brings to the table every day.
Price- Rs.749
2. For the Dapper Dad – KAI Besty 5-Blade Shaving Razor For the dad who never steps out without his signature clean-shaven look, the KAI Besty 5-Blade Razor is a grooming upgrade he deserves. Designed with ultra-sharp blades, a lubricating strip, and a comfortable grip, this razor offers a salon-smooth shave in the comfort of home. Let him start each day with the confidence of a fresh grooming routine.
Price- Rs.349
3. For the Stylish Father – KAI Men’s Beard Shaper And for the dad who loves to rock his beard with flair, the KAI Men’s Beard Shaper helps him maintain those sharp edges and defined lines like a pro. Crafted for easy handling and precision, this tool lets him master his grooming game and stay effortlessly stylish.
Price- Rs.345
“This Father’s Day, offer something meaningful; products that reflect a father’s many roles, from a culinary enthusiast to a style-conscious individual. At KAI India, our focus is on combining quality with purpose, and these curated tools are our way of helping families celebrate the everyday hero in their lives.” said Hitesh Singla, Head of Marketing, KAI India
This Father’s Day, celebrate the many roles your father plays – from chef to style icon – with thoughtful gifts that reflect his personality and passions. Available online at www.kaiindiaonline.com, these KAI essentials promise to make his day truly special.