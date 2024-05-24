  • Menu
Thyagaraja Swami’s 257th Jayanti celebrated with enchanting Carnatic music concert

Thyagaraja Swami’s 257th Jayanti celebrated with enchanting Carnatic music concert
A recent Carnatic music concert was held to celebrate the 257th birthday of Thyagaraja Swami at Kesava Memorial Educational Institutions in...

A recent Carnatic music concert was held to celebrate the 257th birthday of Thyagaraja Swami at Kesava Memorial Educational Institutions in Narayanguda. Young singers, Gaya Virachita, performed ‘Pancharatna’ Kirtans on an outdoor stage, delighting music lovers with their devotion.

Noted music gurus Swarna Mangalampalli and S Chandrasekhar’s students also chanted ‘Thyagarajaswamy’ Kirtans, enchanting the audience. Justice L Narasimha Reddy, President of Kesava Educational Institutions and former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, expressed his efforts to teach Indian culture and values to the new generation. Secretary Annadan Subrahmanyam and others also attended the event.

X