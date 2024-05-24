Live
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ second single announcement creates buzz
- All set for Kajal’s ‘Satyabhama’ release on June 7
- Ashika Ranganath joins the cast of ‘Vishwambhara’
- Rajasthan CM approves financial aid to couple injured in Kashmir terror attack
- Lava announces its new Board members; Sunil Raina joins as Director
- USA aiming beyond Bangladesh, targets upsets at T20 WC, says pacer Ali Khan
- Saran violence may polarise voters in remaining 16 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
- Kerala Assembly session likely from June 10
- If contesting MLAs win, UP can face a ‘mini-assembly’ election
- Student’s death sparks protest in Telangana paramedical college
Thyagaraja Swami’s 257th Jayanti celebrated with enchanting Carnatic music concert
A recent Carnatic music concert was held to celebrate the 257th birthday of Thyagaraja Swami at Kesava Memorial Educational Institutions in Narayanguda. Young singers, Gaya Virachita, performed ‘Pancharatna’ Kirtans on an outdoor stage, delighting music lovers with their devotion.
Noted music gurus Swarna Mangalampalli and S Chandrasekhar’s students also chanted ‘Thyagarajaswamy’ Kirtans, enchanting the audience. Justice L Narasimha Reddy, President of Kesava Educational Institutions and former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, expressed his efforts to teach Indian culture and values to the new generation. Secretary Annadan Subrahmanyam and others also attended the event.
