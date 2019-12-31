TikTok sensation Rahul Megh Arya is the complete package for your daily entertainment needs

With more than 235.4k combined followers, TikTok star Rahul Megh Arya is certainly the next-gen talent to look out for. Born on 17th June 1997, at Panchkula, Haryana, Rahul Megh Arya is a big name on social media platforms & is mainly famous due to his lips-sync videos on TikTok. His entertaining & fun-filled performances on TikTok has earned him a huge fan following. And, this huge fan following has made him the cynosure of many social media platforms.

The 22-year-old social media influencer Rahul Megh Arya completed his school education from DAV Sr. Sec. School, Nariangarh. He has always had a passion for acting & modelling. His immense passion has led him to a position, where many people still dream of reaching. From having no backup support in the acting industry to rising to become one of the most loved online model & actor, he has been riding on an incredible journey of success.

Rahul Megh Arya Instagram account has staggering 204k followers & his TikTok profile has more than 32k followers; these numbers show how much people love to experience his entertaining videos. His wind-swept hairstyle is also quite popular among the young generation. You can know more about him by visiting the Rahul Megh Arya Wiki page & also follow him on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, & YouTube to get entertained.