Top summer 2024 hair trends and essential care tips

Summer’s arrival calls for a change in our hair needs. With the rise in heat, humidity and UV exposure, the change in the season will reflect in your hair – more frizz, dryness and hair fall. From a usual day in the sweltering heat or wandering by the beach on a vacation, the sun's harsh rays can do significant damage to your tresses. Celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori shares some insightful tips for keeping our locks healthy, and which hairstyle is perfect for this summer.

Summer Haircare Tips for 2024

Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!

Drink a lot of water. If your body is well hydrated, it will also reflect in your hair structure. To combat dryness, you can also use leave-in conditioners and sunscreen specifically designed for hair, protecting your hair from external aggressors like pollution or heat damage.

Prevent heat damage

Excessive heat can result in dry, lacklustre hair, but utilizing tools specifically designed to mitigate damage is key. The Dyson Haircare range stands out as a reliable option, offering advanced heat control technology. By incorporating these tools into your hair care routine, you can effectively shield your hair from heat styling, ensuring its health and vitality even in the face of high UV exposure.

Choose the right shampoo!

It's important to understand your hair type - whether it's oily, dry, curly, or straight. This will guide you in choosing the most suitable shampoo and other hair products, ensuring that your hair receives the care it needs to stay healthy and beautiful.

Regular hair treatments



A proper and consistent hair care regime is key to achieving healthy and beautiful hair. However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to hair care. There are a variety of treatments available that can help you achieve the look and feel you desire for your tresses. For individuals with coloured or damaged hair, treatments are absolutely necessary for keeping your hair healthy and strong. With regular treatments, you can restore your hair's health and maintain its vibrancy.



Solution for your hairstyling woes



Tackling flat hair

To avoid flat hair, it's important to avoid anything that weighs it down. While products like thickening or setting spray or texturizing spray add volume to our hair, they are best used in moderation to avoid weighing down the hair as this can cause curls to lose their bounce and shape.

Combating frizz and taming flyaways



Frizz can be a challenge but selecting the right products tailored to your hair type, such as hydrating serums and leave-in conditioners, or products that are sulfate-free and contain moisturizing ingredients, can help combat frizz effectively. Also, opt for tools to minimize heat damage. I love the Coanda Smoothing Dryer’s smoothing mode in the Airwrap multi-styler. It is so innovative and addresses the concern of flyaways.



Refresh your hairstyle

When you're short on time but still want to look your best, refreshing your hairstyle is a great way to go. With the right tool, you can transform your hair in just a few minutes. If you started your day with big, bold curls, then for the evening you can create an effortlessly chic messy updo. Or, if you styled straight hair, you could transform it into a sleek low ponytail for a sophisticated evening look. Or you can just use the round volumizing brush to refresh your curls and add bounce. Accessories are also a great way to add some oomph to your refreshed hairstyle. Try a headband, scarf, or statement clip to complete your look.

Create natural volume

To create natural volume in your hair, it's important to prep well. Before styling, apply a volumizing mousse evenly throughout damp hair, paying extra attention to the roots for maximum lift and body. When blow-drying, focus on creating volume by blowing against the natural growth of your hair. For example, blow the right side to the left and the backside to the front using your hair dryer. This technique will help create a fuller, more voluminous look, especially for those with flat hair at the roots.