Club Mahindra resorts are in the top 10% of the Hotels Worldwide

Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, has been honoured with the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award 2023 for its multiple resorts across India. These awards recognise businesses that have consistently received outstanding reviews from travellers on TripAdvisor over the past year, placing them among the top 10% of all listings on the platform worldwide.

The resorts, including Club Mahindra Munnar, Club Mahindra Jaipur, Club Mahindra Dharamshala, Club Mahindra Hatgad, Club Mahindra Puducherry, Club Mahindra Kanha, Club Mahindra Udaipur, Club Mahindra Emerald Palms, Club Mahindra Poovar, Club Mahindra Manali, Club Mahindra Mount Serene, Club Mahindra Fort Kumbhalgarh, Club Mahindra Pristine Peaks Naldehra, Club Mahindra Tungi, Club Mahindra Thekkady, Club Mahindra Shimla, Club Mahindra Corbett, Club Mahindra Gir Resort, and Club Mahindra Arookutty, have received this esteemed recognition.

Mr. Julian Ayers, Chief Resorts Officer - Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, mentioned that, “We are thrilled and honoured to receive the Travellers’ Choice award for multiple Club Mahindra Resorts. This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to providing unforgettable vacation experiences for our guests. We are immensely grateful to our guests for their positive reviews and continuous support, as well as the TripAdvisor community for recognising our efforts.”

Each award-winning Club Mahindra Resort offers unique experiences, luxurious accommodations, and world-class amenities. From Munnar's serene landscapes to Jaipur's majestic forts, from Poovar's enchanting backwaters to the wildlife encounters in Kanha, Club Mahindra Resorts showcase the best of India's diverse destinations.

Club Mahindra is committed to delivering exceptional holidays and creating lasting memories for its members and guests. With a wide range of world-class amenities, luxurious accommodations, and unique experiences, the resorts offer an unparalleled vacation experience in some of India's most breath-taking locations.