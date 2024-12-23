Untouched Goa Beaches You Must Visit in January

Plan your January getaway to Goa now! Embrace its untouched beauty and indulge in the luxury of Club Mahindra resorts.

Introduction

Goa is famous for its vibrant beaches and nightlife, but beyond the bustling shores lie serene, untouched beaches waiting to be explored. These hidden beaches in Goa are perfect for travellers seeking peace, scenic beauty, and unique activities. January, with its festive vibes and pleasant weather, is the ideal time to uncover these gems. Complement your trip with a stay at a Club Mahindra resort in Goa, where splendour and adventure combine to make your holiday unforgettable.

Untouched Goa Beaches

1. Butterfly Beach

Location: Near Palolem Beach, South Goa. Accessible by boat or a forest trek.

Butterfly Beach is one of the hidden beaches in goa. This Goa secret beach is a crescent-shaped gem surrounded by dense forest and adorned with golden sands. The crystal-clear waters and mesmerizing sunset views make it a must-visit for nature lovers.

Things to Do:

Spot dolphins on your boat ride to the beach.

Capture photos of the colorful butterflies fluttering around.

Enjoy a peaceful picnic amidst lush surroundings.

2. Cola Beach

Location: 10 km south of Agonda Beach, South Goa.

Cola Beach is a unique paradise with a freshwater lagoon merging with the sea. Fringed by coconut palms and soft sand, this beach offers tranquillity far from the crowd.

Things to Do:

Kayak in the calm waters of the lagoon.

Swim or sunbathe along the peaceful shore.

Relish Goan cuisine at nearby shacks.

3. Kakolem Beach

Location: Near Cabo de Rama, South Goa.

Known as Tiger Beach, Kakolem is surrounded by rugged cliffs and offers an untamed beauty that feels like a secret retreat. The turquoise waters and rocky terrain add a dramatic charm to this hidden beach in Goa.

Things to Do:

Trek through scenic trails to reach the beach.

Relax under palm trees or take a refreshing dip.

Enjoy panoramic views from the nearby cliffs.

4. Ashwem Beach

Location: North of Morjim Beach, North Goa.

One of the best Goa hidden beaches, Ashwem Beach boasts a wide shoreline with soft white sand. This beach is dotted with trendy cafes and lush palm groves. A must in Goa tourism, this hidden beach in Goa maintains a peaceful vibe.

Things to Do:

Experience kite surfing or yoga by the beach.

Explore artisanal stalls selling jewelry and souvenirs.

Relax with fresh seafood at beachside cafes.

5. Galgibaga Beach

Location: 20 km south of Agonda Beach, South Goa.

Galgibaga Beach is pristine and quiet, with silvery sands and casuarina trees lining its shore. This Goa hidden beach is also a turtle nesting site.

Things to Do:

Witness Olive Ridley turtles nesting.

Stroll along the untouched shoreline.

Interact with local fishermen to learn about Goan traditions.

6. Hollant Beach

Location: Near Bogmalo, South Goa.

Hollant Beach is a picturesque cove with shallow waters, colourful fishing boats, and a stunning backdrop of lush hills. This beach is perfect for a tranquil escape away from the usual tourist buzz.

Things to Do:

Take leisurely walks along the calm shoreline.

Interact with local fishermen to learn about their daily lives.

Enjoy panoramic views of the sunset over the hills.

7. Velsao Beach

Location: Close to the Goa International Airport, South Goa.

Velsao Beach is a calm and quiet secret beach in Goa with soft golden sand and coconut palms. The gentle waves and peaceful vibe make it a perfect place to relax and enjoy nature.

Things to Do:

Collect seashells and explore the unique shoreline.

Relax under the shade of palm trees with a book.

Watch fishermen at work or take a refreshing dip in the sea.

8. Betul Beach

Location: Near Margao, South Goa.

Betul Beach is a secluded gem known for its riverine charm and rocky outcrops. This idyllic spot offers a perfect mix of river and sea landscapes.

Things to Do:

Visit the nearby Betul Fort for a dose of history.

Feast on freshly caught seafood, especially the famous Goan mussels.

Take a ferry ride across the Sal River for a unique perspective.

9. Cabo de Rama Beach

Location: Close to the Cabo de Rama Fort, South Goa.

With its rugged cliffs, swaying palm trees, and clear waters, Cabo de Rama Beach feels like a private sanctuary. The backdrop of the historic fort adds a touch of adventure to this hidden beach in Goa.

Things to Do:

Explore the ancient Cabo de Rama Fort for panoramic views.

Enjoy a picnic on the quiet sands.

Take a peaceful swim in the azure waters.

10. Querim Beach (Keri Beach)

Location: Near the Maharashtra border, North Goa.

Querim Beach is the northernmost beach in Goa, boasting vast stretches of pristine sand and a tranquil environment. The Tiracol River meets the Arabian Sea here, creating a unique landscape.

Things to Do:

Visit the Tiracol Fort for breathtaking views of the coastline.

Enjoy kayaking or paddle boating in the river.

Soak in the peace and quiet of the undisturbed surroundings.

Why Stay with Club Mahindra

Club Mahindra resorts in Goa offer close proximity to the Goa’s secret beaches. The Varca Beach Resort provides spacious rooms, direct beach access, and family-friendly amenities, along with a relaxing pool and delicious Goan cuisine.

For those seeking a boutique-style retreat, Club Mahindra Acacia Palms is an ideal choice. This resort in Goa offers tranquil settings, private balconies, and easy access to nearby hidden beaches in Goa and local markets.

Meanwhile, Emerald Palms combines elegance and comfort with its sprawling lawns, Barbeque Bay multi-cuisine restaurant, and rejuvenating spa services, making it an excellent base for exploring South Goa’s secret beaches. With top-notch amenities like swimming pools, recreational activities, and cultural programs, these resorts in Goa ensure an unforgettable stay.

