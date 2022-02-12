Treat your love with chocolate recipes

The term valentine signifies love for maybe your special one, your friends, your family or anybody else. It encompasses everybody who shares a loving bond with us. Valentines week started and you obviously don't want to miss out on any chance to pamper your loved ones. Sweet gestures made by us for our loved ones make them feel special and connected in a loving way. The week has every day signifying love like Rose Day, Hug Day, Chocolate Day etc. What's better than creating a wonderful experience for your loved ones by treating them with delicious cuisines made of chocolate. Here are few recipes by Kirtee Sanket Somnache, Food Content Creator.

Chocolate Coated Strawberry





Ingredients:



♦ 2 cups chocolate chips

♦ 8-10 Fresh Strawberries

Method:

Wash and dry the strawberries. Put the parchment in a baking tray to place the dipped strawberries. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave. Dip the strawberries in melted chocolate. Coat strawberries with melted chocolate. Lay the strawberries on a prepared baking sheet and allow them to rest in a refrigerator until the chocolate sets. Drizzle with melted white chocolate if desired and enjoy!

Quick Creamy Chocolate Pudding





Ingredients:



♦ 2/3 cup sugar

♦ 1/4 cup HERSHEY'S Cocoa

♦ 3 Tbsp Cornstarch

♦ 1/4 tsp Salt

♦ 2 1/4 cups Milk

♦ 2 Tbsp Butter

♦ 1 tsp Vanilla extract

Method:

Stir together sugar, cocoa, corn-starch and salt in a saucepan and gradually stir in milk. Cook over medium heat and stir constantly, until the mixture boils. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Add in butter and vanilla extract. Pour into individual dessert bowls. Serve warm or refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Garnish with whipped topping or chocolate chips.

No-Bake Chocolate Cookie Pops





Ingredients:



♦ 1 pack of Oreo Biscuit

♦ cup melted butter

♦ cup melted chocolate /Hershey's l Chocolate syrup

♦ Sprinkles

Method:

Place the cookies in the mixture bowl and crush them to form a rough mixture. Add butter and melted chocolate to the mixture and combine it well. Using your hands, squeeze and roll the cookie mixture into 1-inch balls. Insert a lollipop stick into each ball, place them on the baking sheet and freeze them for 30 minutes. Now take out the balls from the refrigerator and dip the cookie balls in the melted chocolate then immediately garnish them with sprinkles. Put the pops on the baking sheet and refrigerate them until the chocolate is set.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bites





Ingredients:



♦ 3 ripe bananas

♦ 1/3 cup natural peanut butter

♦ 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

♦ 2 teaspoons coconut oil

Method:

Peel and slice bananas into rounds about 1/4 inch thick. Place about 1/2 teaspoon of peanut butter on a banana slice and top with another banana slice to make a little banana peanut butter sandwich. Place bites on two parchment lined plates and place in the freezer to harden for about 1 hour. Take out frozen banana bites from the freezer. Dip each frozen banana bite into the melted chocolate so that each bite is coated. Place chocolate covered bites back on the parchment lined plate. Place them back in the freezer until the chocolate is set and enjoy your dessert!

No bake Chocolate fudge





Ingredients:



♦ 2 cups chopped dark chocolate

♦ 1 cup condensed milk

♦ 2 tbsp salted butter, melted

♦ cup chopped walnuts

Method:

Grease the pan with butter and line it with parchment paper then set this aside. Set a double boiler and melt your chocolate while stirring it occasionally. Once all chunks are melted, take it off the heat. In the same bowl add in condensed milk and melted butter. Combine everything really well. You will soon have a thick mixture. Add in walnuts or any nuts of your choice. Pour in all the fudge mixture into your prepared pan. Refrigerate this for 3-4 hours or until completely set. Cut into squares and dust some cocoa powder on top and enjoy!