Trendy Raksha Bandhan gifts to celebrate sister love

Askari JafferIt’s that time of year again when most brothers have to run hither and thither to buy a special gift for their sisters. Well, it's time for Raksha Bandhan, and Netsurf Direct, a leading direct selling company known for its herbal and vegan lifestyle products, has brought to you an array of heartfelt and tantalizing gifts that are perfect to celebrate the siblings’ bond.

1) Naturamore Alpinia & CO-Q 10 Herbal Green Tea: This Rakhi, harness the power of traditional herbs and spices to gift your sister the goodness of herbal green tea. Netsurf Naturamore presents Alpinia & CO-Q 10 Herbal Green Tea, which helps balance the daily diet and maintain an active lifestyle. The tea is enriched with Green Tea Leaves, Lemon Grass, Ashwagandha, Natural caffeine, and Licorice. Also, the extracts of Kulanjan (Alpinia) improve physical strength, exercise tolerance capacity, neuromuscular function, and coordination in movements. Coenzyme Q10 is good for heart health, and improves physical stamina and muscle health. Available at: https://naturamore.netsurfdirect.com/Herbal/Herbal

2) Refreshing Coffee Bathing Soap: Is your sister a coffee lover? If yes, then instead of a regular cup of coffee, give her the goodness of coffee in the form of a bathing bar. Isn’t’ it unique? Netsurf Direct Herbs & More offers the refreshing Coffee Bathing Soap, which is handcrafted with natural skin-friendly ingredients and infused with the goodness of Coffee Powder and Palash Flower. With a soothing coffee aroma and being rich in antioxidants, it is gentle, safe, and suitable for all types of skin. Enriched with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, this refreshing coffee bathing soap helps in deep cleansing and restores your skin to a smooth, moisturised, and radiant look. Crafted with 100% natural extracts and no colour added, it is sulphate-free, paraben-free, silicon-free, cruelty free, and vegan.





3) Herbs & More Vitamin Therapy Face Mist: Let your sister feel the freshness of the sprinkling fragrance! Gift her the Vitamin Therapy face mist, which comes with an instant water-less feel that helps cleanse, and moisturize the skin and prevents premature ageing. It protects from sun tan, increases skin luminosity and glow by improving blood circulation, and dismisses fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and sebum. Also, it is full of antioxidants, boasts anti-bacterial and anti-inﬂammatory properties, and instantly makes your skin radiant and healthy with a relaxing and soothing feel. The key ingredients are Vitamin E, Coconut Water, White Tea Extract, Rose Water, Olive extract, and Aloe Vera Extract.





4) Rang De Lipstick- Berly: Lipsticks are always a girl's best friend and it becomes an all-time favourite vanity, when it is skin friendly and vegan. Don’t delay further, buy your sister a lipstick from Rang Dé that is velvety smooth with intense colour payoff to make for the perfect pout! Opaque and long-lasting, it’s the ultimate swipe-and-go formula. Infused with Natural Amino acids, Olive oil, and Peppermint oil, this lip balm hydrates and plumps your lips without compromising on your favourite matte finish. Rang De range is paraben-free, sulphate-free, phthalate-free, silica-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.Available at: https://netsurfdirect.com/RangDe/LipstickRatiShade?ProdId=604





5) Rang De Kajal- Koyal: Kajal is considered the apple of every girl’s eye. Netsurf presents a smudge-proof and long-wearing Rang Dé Kajal, which is apt for the monsoon, and a perfect kohl that makes for defined eyes that stand out. Soft, smooth, and richly pigmented with a breakage-free formulation that glides on with ease. Enriched with Castor Oil, Amla oil, and Coconut Butter, its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties make it ideal for sensitive eyes. The product is paraben-free, sulphate-free, phthalate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.Available at:https://netsurfdirect.com/RangDe/KajalKoyal





6) Naturamore Pre-meal Nutrition: Did you know that your digestion plays an important role in your nutrition? Naturamore Pre-Meal Nutrition is a one-of-a - kind nutraceutical aimed at improving the body’s ability to digest and absorb nutrition. It combines the goodness of 23 vital vitamins, minerals, high proteins, and fibre to ensure that the body gets the nourishment from food wholly. Besides these, it also contains authentic wellness sourced from 8 traditional herbs and spices. These include, dried mango, cumin, dried ginger, mint leaves, chillies, pepper, black salt, asafoetida and salt. All of these, in their appropriate combinations, are ideal to boost the digestion process, improve the absorption, assimilation and metabolism. Your body gets the actual nutrition that it truly deserves. Now, your body can really be Andar see fit! Available at: https://naturamore.netsurfdirect.com/DailyNutrition/PreMealNutrition

