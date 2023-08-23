Tulsidas Jayanti 2023: Lesser-known Facts and Famous Quotes by Hindu Saint

TULSIDAS JAYANTI 2023: Tulsidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Hindu saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas. This special occasion is commemorated annually on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This year, Tulsidas Jayanti will be celebrated on the 23rd of August. Tulsidas was a devotee and follower of Lord Rama. Of Tulsidas’ notable literary interpretations, one of his best works on Hindu literature includes Sri Ramcharitmanas, an Awadhi-language adaptation of the Sanskrit Ramayana, written in the 16th century.



Tulsidas also wrote the Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn dedicated to Hanuman, the monkey god and devotee of Rama. The Hanuman Chalisa is one of the most popular Hindu prayers. He died in Varanasi in 1623 AD.

On his 526th birth anniversary, let us look at some lesser-known facts about the great Hindu saint and some of his famous quotes.

Lesser-known Facts

1. Tulsidas was the son of Atmaram Shukla Dube and Hulasi Devi. He was born in Rajpur, a village in Uttar Pradesh.

2. He is also believed to be a reincarnation of the Hindu saint and poet Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayan epic. He translated the Sanskrit verse and wrote the life story of Lord Rama in the Awadhi language.

3. As per legends, Tulsidas composed the Hanuman Chalisa.

4. Apart from Ramcharitmanas, his well-known works include the Ramlalla Nahachhu, Barvai Ramayan, Ramagya Prashna, Parvati Mangal, and Janaki Mangal, all written in the Awadhi language.

Famous Quotes by Tulsidas

1. There can be no happiness for a being, nor can its mind know any peace even in a dream, so long as it does not relinquish desire, which is an abode of sorrow.

2. No virtue is equal to the good of others, and no vice greater than hurting others.

3. Even your pity is like a blast of wind, and your words would strip a tree of its blossoms.

4. Lust, anger, vanity, and covetousness lead to hell. Abjuring, all these adore the Hero of Raghu’s line, whom saints worship.

5. In dependence, there is no happiness, even in a dream.

6. The best way to worship God is to serve your fellow beings.

7. The world is a playhouse, and we are all actors in it. Our true purpose is to realise our divine nature.

8. Love is the most extraordinary power in the universe. It can conquer all obstacles and bring peace and happiness to the world.

9. Be kind to everyone, even to your enemies. Hatred will only lead to suffering.

10. The most incredible wealth is contentment. The greatest happiness is peace of mind.