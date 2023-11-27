Live
- Pawan Kalyan campaigns in Kukatpally, says there is need for Telangana development
- ACC Empowers Rural Women in Karnataka through Kitchen Garden Intervention Program
- Daily Forex Rates (27-11-2023)
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Gurudwara in Ameerpet
- Man involved in 50 cases arrested in Delhi
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah holds day-long Janata Darshan in B’luru
- Higher steroid dose for severe Covid less beneficial for Indians than Europeans: Study
- ‘Green Man’ asks people to avoid floating boats in water bodies
- IPL: Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green traded to MI and RCB
- Connect AIR with people, says Vasudha
Just In
Turtle Adoption Day
Highlights
Founded in 2011, Turtle Adoption Day had a bit of a grass roots start when one woman, Christine Shaw, made a blog post about the adoption of turtles.
Founded in 2011, Turtle Adoption Day had a bit of a grass roots start when one woman, Christine Shaw, made a blog post about the adoption of turtles. Since then, the day has grown to include more people in more communities all over the globe.
Many different types of turtles, including sea turtles, the radiated tortoise, and the painted terrapin, are at risk or endangered and they need help if their species are going to survive. And various conservation groups are working hard to help them!
Different from World Turtle Day, which is celebrated on May 23 of each year, Turtle Adoption Day focuses more locally on turtles that are in need.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS