Founded in 2011, Turtle Adoption Day had a bit of a grass roots start when one woman, Christine Shaw, made a blog post about the adoption of turtles. Since then, the day has grown to include more people in more communities all over the globe.

Many different types of turtles, including sea turtles, the radiated tortoise, and the painted terrapin, are at risk or endangered and they need help if their species are going to survive. And various conservation groups are working hard to help them!

Different from World Turtle Day, which is celebrated on May 23 of each year, Turtle Adoption Day focuses more locally on turtles that are in need.