Ugadi 2024: Telugu New Year - Date, Time, Rituals, and Significance

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is celebrated as the Telugu New Year in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. It marks the beginning of the year based on the lunisolar calendar and holds significant cultural importance.

Date and Time of Ugadi 2024

According to Drikpanchang, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 9, 2024. The Pratipada Tithi (first day of the lunar fortnight) begins at 11:50 PM on April 8, 2024, and concludes at 8:30 PM on April 9, 2024.

Rituals of Ugadi

Ugadi is a festive occasion filled with symbolic rituals and customs:

• Traditional Oil Bath and Prayers: The day starts with a customary oil bath followed by prayers. It is recommended to consume neem leaves after the bath.

• Preparation of Special Paste: In certain regions, a paste made of neem leaves, jaggery, coriander seeds, and tamarind is prepared. This mixture is believed to purify the blood and boost immunity.

• Symbolism of Oil Bath: Some believe that taking an oil bath on Ugadi signifies the presence of Goddess Lakshmi in the oil and Goddess Ganga in the water.

Significance of Telugu New Year (Ugadi)

Ugadi holds deep significance in the Hindu calendar:

• Beginning of Lunisolar Calendar: Ugadi marks the first day of the lunisolar calendar, which is followed in various Hindu communities.

• Surya Siddhanta: The calculation of Ugadi is based on ancient texts like the Surya Siddhanta, attributed to Lord Surya in Hindu mythology.

• Astrological Importance: Ugadi is considered auspicious in Vedic astrology, falling under the Sade Teen Muhurat, which signifies favorable outcomes for activities performed on this day.

• In conclusion, Ugadi is not only a time for celebrating new beginnings and prosperity but also a reflection of the rich cultural heritage of South India.