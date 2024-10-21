Unleashing the Goddess Within: Avon’s “I Am Shakti” Celebration

As Durga Puja transitions into Diwali, Avon India proudly unveils its “I Am Shakti” campaign—a tribute to the remarkable women who embody the divine strength of goddesses Durga and Lakshmi. This campaign celebrates the resilience, leadership, and determination of Avon representatives who, like these deities, possess qualities of strength and prosperity.

Through “I Am Shakti,” Avon highlights the inspiring stories of women who have not only supported the brand but also transformed their own lives and communities. These women reflect the power of Durga’s courage and Lakshmi’s abundance, showcasing the impact of their journeys on others.

Snigdha Suman, GM Marketing at Avon India, shares, “Every woman has the power to transform her life and those around her. This campaign celebrates women who inspire change and encourage others to embrace their strength. These women are not just Avon representatives; they are storytellers of their remarkable journeys. Just as Durga stands for strength and protection, and Lakshmi for prosperity, these women embody these qualities every day.”

For over 135 years, Avon has been a beacon of beauty, empowerment, and entrepreneurship. This festive season, Avon invites women everywhere to awaken their inner strength, embrace their Shakti, and unleash the goddess within!





ABOUT AVON

With over 135 years of commitment to women’s empowerment, Avon continues to connect beauty with empowerment. The #IamShakti campaign honors nine incredible Avon representatives, modern embodiments of strength, compassion, and grace. Avon serves as a platform for women to achieve financial independence, express themselves, and break societal barriers, fostering empowerment this festive season.

Beyond beauty, Avon is dedicated to driving social change through initiatives like breast cancer awareness and domestic violence prevention. Under our motto, "EMBRACE YOUR POWER," we continue to inspire women to unlock their full potential.

For more information, visit Avon India or follow us on social media @AvonIndia.