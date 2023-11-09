Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023: Uttarakhand Divas Wishes, Quotes, Messages, History & Foods

History Of Uttarakhand Foundation Day

Uttarakhand Foundation Day, or Uttarakhand Divas, is celebrated every year on November 9. As the name suggests, this day marks the formation of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, after Uttar Pradesh was bifurcated and its northwestern districts formed Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand achieved statehood after years of activism by organizations like Uttarakhand Kranti Dal. Initially, the state was called Uttaranchal, but its name was changed to Uttarakhand in 2007. When it was formed, Uttarakhand was declared the 27th state of India.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day Wishes, Quotes and Greetings

• Let us join hands for the growth and development of Uttarakhand. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023.

• With the blessings of Badrinath and Kedarnath, let us celebrate and honour the Foundation Day of Uttarakhand with pride and honour, and let us celebrate our culture and tradition.

• Commemorate the day of victory with excitement, pride and zeal in your hearts. Wishing you a very happy Uttarakhand day!

• Make Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebration even more joyful with Rabri and Chaas and have a fantastic time with family and friends - Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day.

• Land of mountains, pilgrimages, beauty and diverse culture, our state Uttarakhand is paradise for us. Happy Uttarakhand Day 2023.

Traditional food of Uttarakhand

The cuisine of Uttarakhand can be divided into two parts, depending on the two regions of the state, namely: Garhwali cuisine and Kumaoni cuisine.

Most cuisines in this northern state are made with hyperlocal ingredients and require simple steps. Some of the popular dishes of Uttarakhand are:

1. Arsa

A sweet made with rice and brown sugar. It is served on auspicious occasions like festivals, marriages and births. It is made by preparing a dough with rice flour and melted brown sugar. The dough is kneaded in small portions and then fried in ghee or oil.

2. Chainsoo

A dal preparation made by grinding and roasting black gram dal (legumes).

3. Kandali ka saag

It is a soup-like dish made with Kandali, also known as nettle. Highly nutritious kandali is cooked by first thoroughly cleaning its sprouts and then cooking it in boiling water. Once the kandali leaves are boiled, add spices like cloves and asafoetida. Finish by adding a tadka of mustard seeds.

4. Gahat ke parathe

These are stuffed parathas made with hyperlocal pulses called gahat, also known as horse gram. The gahat is soaked for five to six hours and cooked in a pressure cooker for a short time. Once softened, the legumes are mixed with a spice blend of red chilies and turmeric. This mixture is then filled with flour dough and cooked like a normal stuffed paratha.