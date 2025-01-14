Uttarayan 2025: Date, Significance, Celebrations, and 5 Iconic Gujarati Dishes

Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti, is a significant Indian festival marking the transition of the sun into Capricorn (Makara Rashi). In 2025, Uttarayan falls on Tuesday, January 14, as per the Drik Panchang, signaling the end of winter and the beginning of longer, sunnier days. The auspicious Sankranti moment is expected to occur at 9:03 AM.

Historical Roots of Uttarayan

The origins of Uttarayan trace back to ancient Indian epics and mythology. According to the Mahabharata, Bhishma Pitamah waited for the sun to move into Uttarayana to leave his mortal body, making this period sacred. Additionally, the festival honors Lord Surya (the Sun God) and celebrates the start of his northward journey.

The name "Makar Sankranti" is linked to a mythological tale where Goddess Sankranti defeated the demon Sankarasur. The following day, known as Karidin or Kinkrant, commemorates the defeat of another demon, Kinkarasur, by the goddess.

How Uttarayan is Celebrated

The vibrant festival of Uttarayan is a time for gratitude, reflection, and celebrating new beginnings. Across India, people begin their day with holy dips in rivers, especially the Ganges, and perform pujas dedicated to the Sun God.

In states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, the day is synonymous with kite flying. The skies come alive with colorful kites, symbolizing freedom and joy. The phrase "Kai Po Che," shouted during kite-flying competitions, adds to the festive thrill. It is also believed that exposure to sunlight during this period promotes good health.

Significance of Kite Flying

Kite flying during Uttarayan is more than just a joyful activity; it holds spiritual and cultural importance. The act symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, welcoming positivity and warmth into life. It unites families and communities as they come together to enjoy the spectacle of colorful kites filling the sky.

5 Traditional Gujarati Dishes to Enjoy During Uttarayan

1.Undhiyu

A winter delicacy, Undhiyu is a slow-cooked Gujarati dish made with a mix of seasonal vegetables like brinjal, yam, sweet potato, raw banana, and green beans. Traditionally prepared in an earthen pot, this flavourful dish is served with puris or rotis.

2.Jalebi and Fafda

This classic sweet and savoury combo is a festival favourite. Jalebi, deep-fried spirals soaked in sugar syrup, pairs perfectly with crunchy fafda, made from gram flour and flavored with carom seeds.

3.Til Chikki

Sesame chikki, made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, is a must-have during Uttarayan. This brittle sweet is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients like iron and calcium, providing warmth and energy in winter.

4.Khichdo

A comforting dish, Khichdo is prepared with broken wheat, milk, ghee, jaggery, and nuts. This sweet porridge-like dish is a symbol of the harvest season and marks the transition to brighter days.

5.Lapsi

Lapsi is a cherished Gujarati dessert made with broken wheat, ghee, and jaggery. Slow-cooked to perfection, it boasts a rich caramelized flavour and is garnished with nuts and raisins, symbolizing prosperity and sweetness in life.

Uttarayan 2025 is not just a festival but a cultural extravaganza that combines spirituality, joy, and culinary delight. Celebrate the day with gratitude, kite flying, and indulging in these traditional Gujarati dishes!