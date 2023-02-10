Valentine Week 2023: Today 5 Promises to Your Self

Promise day is the 5th day of the week of love-Valentine week. This day is celebrated on 11th February.

This is the perfect day to make meaningful promises to the one you love and to your self.

5 important promises for better life and better you

1. You shall start running

Definitely not away from problems, what we mean, you can run in park or any other place, any time. Not only, you can also opt for skipping, brisk walking, yoga, dance and combination of all of these. The main ideal is to indulge in physical activity, not just to lose weight or become fitter in life, but also to boost your mental health.

2. You shall be kind to yourself

We can be quite harsh on ourselves for not being able to achieve the set goal, not looking a certain way, not eating right, not winning at something, loving too much, feeling too much, caring too much and list is endless.

3. You shall choose your battles wisely

If you say life a battle, then you end up draining your energy in this battle, you should say, life is beautiful, then life would turn beautiful. You must be very selective, as to where you are going to invest your energy.

Let go, the past, enjoy the present and do what makes you happy, minus the fear what would people say.

4. You shall make yourself first priority

You cannot pour from an empty cup, similarly, you cannot make someone happy, unless you are happy yourself. If you are one, who put other's happiness before your own, know that your effort are nothing, but a waste of time. You should make the same efforts for yourself and you would find yourself and those around you in a much better and happier place.

Ditch the party, which you do not wish to attend, rather prefer to spend time with yourself, if you feel like this. You can very cancel movie date with your friends, if you feel like exercising, put away your phone, when you are enjoying time with yourself, take time out from familiar duties to go out and enjoy yourself without feeling guilty about it. And come back as happier individual, capable of spreading positivity and happiness.

5. Realize how powerful you are

When you feel, you cannot lose weight, because you feel you cannot exercise, as you find it difficult to do the exercises due to your excess weight, Never give up, believe in yourself, firstly aim for small target, when you achieve it celebrate and achieve the bigger goals, you are powerful, you can do it.

Lets celebrate promise day, by promising ourselves not to hurt ourselves while pleasing others.