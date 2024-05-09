Meteorological Department Predicts Moderate Rains in Telangana for 5 Days

The Meteorological Department in Hyderabad has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of moderate rains in Telangana over the course of the next five days. According to officials, the anticipated rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure system formed in East Vidarbha, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, which is expected to trigger precipitation in various regions of Rayalaseema and Telangana.

The weather experts have cautioned that the prevailing conditions will lead to a drop in temperatures, creating a cooler climate across the region for the specified five-day period, commencing today. Additionally, the forecast highlights the expectation of moderate rainfall in numerous areas, prompting the issuance of yellow alerts for several districts as a precautionary measure.

In a related development, the Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of rain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 13, coinciding with the scheduled elections. The weather report projects maximum temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. Notably, an orange alert has been raised for districts including Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, and Rangareddy, with anticipated gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km per hour.

The IMD has advised that the prevailing low-pressure system is likely to persist until May 12, potentially resulting in widespread rainfall and hailstorms in various locations. The alert and forecast serve as a precautionary measure for residents and authorities to prepare for the expected weather conditions and fluctuations in the coming days.