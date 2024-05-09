Official: Rashmika to be part of Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

Emerging as one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema, actress Rashmika Mandanna continues her ascent to stardom with yet another milestone in her career. Following her recent blockbuster success with Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" and the highly-anticipated "Pushpa: The Rule" alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika has now secured the lead role in the prestigious project, "Sikandar," alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.





Directed by acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, "Sikandar" promises to be an action-packed extravaganza, with Rashmika playing a pivotal role. According to reports, Rashmika was captivated by the script narrated by Murugadoss and was particularly drawn to her character, prompting her immediate acceptance of the role.



Set to commence filming in June 2024, "Sikandar" is scheduled for an Eid release in 2025, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. With renowned composer Pritam on board to craft the film's music, expectations are soaring for this Sajid Nadiadwala production.

Rashmika Mandanna's journey to this pivotal role in "Sikandar" underscores her rapid rise in the film industry. Hailing from Karnataka, Rashmika made her acting debut in the Kannada film industry and quickly garnered attention for her versatile performances. Her transition to mainstream Indian cinema has been met with widespread acclaim, with each project further solidifying her status as a sought-after leading lady.

The announcement of Rashmika's involvement in "Sikandar" has generated significant buzz among fans and industry insiders alike, highlighting the actress's growing influence and appeal. With her impressive track record of box office successes and her ability to captivate audiences with her on-screen charisma, Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the world of Indian cinema.

As filming for "Sikandar" draws near, all eyes will be on Rashmika as she prepares to bring her talent and dedication to yet another blockbuster project.