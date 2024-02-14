Valentine’s Day Google Doodle game has a scientific twist

Valentine's Day has arrived, and the theme of love saturates the news. Countless works have been penned on the subject, making literature about love surpass any other topic. Love dramas dominate screens, and novels exploring this human emotion are among the most widely read. However, recent studies suggest that love, in all its forms—attraction, romance, infatuation—is driven by hormones and chemicals. The euphoria, intense emotions, heightened senses, and deep sense of connection experienced can be attributed to the release of hormones such as dopamine, oxytocin, and adrenaline. Hence, this year's Valentine's Day Google Doodle, named Chemistry CuPd, takes a scientific approach to elucidate the chemistry behind these phenomena.

The Valentine's Day Google Doodle Chemistry CuPd offers users the chance to engage in a game where they select an avatar from the periodic table and take a quiz to find the element that best matches their personality.

Curious about how to kick off the day of love? Simply click on this entertaining doodle to discover your own chemical element avatar and forge some meaningful bonds.

"Diatomic molecules are formed through the bonding of two atoms. Sometimes, this bond occurs between identical elements, as seen in H2 (hydrogen)," explained the post detailing the Google Doodle.

Valentine's Day is annually celebrated on February 14th, with festivities commencing seven days earlier, starting with Rose Day and culminating with Kiss Day. The seven-day Valentine's Week includes Rose Day (February 7th), Propose Day (February 8th), Chocolate Day (February 9th), Teddy Day (February 10th), Promise Day (February 11th), Hug Day (February 12th), and Kiss Day (February 13th).

Valentine's Day has evolved into a widely embraced celebration worldwide. While some individuals find contentment in the company of their significant other, others seize the opportunity for fun activities and adventures. From crafting personalized gifts to arranging themed events that create lasting memories, the possibilities for celebrating Valentine's Day are endless.