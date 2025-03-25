Veteran musician Sri Ushakanth passes away!

Sri Ushakanth, a legendary musician and iconic figure in Hyderabad's cultural landscape, passed away today at 12:40 pm. A multifaceted talent, he excelled as a lyricist, singer, composer, and music director.

Musical Legacy

Sri Ushakanth's impressive repertoire includes:

- Musical ballets: Sri Datta Gadha, Kalyana Ramam, Geetha Govindam, Aandal Kalyanam, and Sapta Chala Sankeerthanam

- TTD projects: Palikedidi Bhagavatamata

- Acclaimed musical album: Chilaka Palukulu (Telugu Nursery Rhymes)

Awards and Recognition

Sri Ushakanth received numerous prestigious awards, including:

- Ghantasala Award (2003)

- National Awards for SIVA Ganga (Musical Ballet) and CHALO-DELHI (Children's Film)

Sri Ushakanth is survived by:

- Son Dr. Sreekanth, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals and singer-composer;

- Daughter-in-law Dr. Suseela, a doctor and dancer;

- Son-in-law Mr. Sunder Lakshman, Vice President of Mahathi's Music Academy;

- Daughter Smt. Radhika Lakshman, an accomplished singer;

- Granddaughter Ms. Rohini, IT consultant, dancer, and singer and

- Grandson Sreenigam, a budding doctor and singer.