Veteran musician Sri Ushakanth passes away!
Sri Ushakanth, a legendary musician and iconic figure in Hyderabad's cultural landscape, passed away today at 12:40 pm. A multifaceted talent, he excelled as a lyricist, singer, composer, and music director.
Musical Legacy
Sri Ushakanth's impressive repertoire includes:
- Musical ballets: Sri Datta Gadha, Kalyana Ramam, Geetha Govindam, Aandal Kalyanam, and Sapta Chala Sankeerthanam
- TTD projects: Palikedidi Bhagavatamata
- Acclaimed musical album: Chilaka Palukulu (Telugu Nursery Rhymes)
Awards and Recognition
Sri Ushakanth received numerous prestigious awards, including:
- Ghantasala Award (2003)
- National Awards for SIVA Ganga (Musical Ballet) and CHALO-DELHI (Children's Film)
Sri Ushakanth is survived by:
- Son Dr. Sreekanth, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals and singer-composer;
- Daughter-in-law Dr. Suseela, a doctor and dancer;
- Son-in-law Mr. Sunder Lakshman, Vice President of Mahathi's Music Academy;
- Daughter Smt. Radhika Lakshman, an accomplished singer;
- Granddaughter Ms. Rohini, IT consultant, dancer, and singer and
- Grandson Sreenigam, a budding doctor and singer.
The final rites of Sri Ushakanth will be performed at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills, on Wednesday, March 26, morning.