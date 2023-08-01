Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex

Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions provider has launched their first campaign with national brand ambassador Virat Kohli, featuring their Energise Mattress range. The campaign aims at promoting quality sleep and explores the benefits of making healthy choices to ensure longevity in health.



Virat Kohli’s new Duroflex TVC commences with him listing various health tips he has received from various people. Tips like drinking hot water with lemon suggested by his diet coach, to brisk walking by his uncle to desi ghee by his grandmom. It concludes with Virat sharing the one health tip that he truly believes in and stands by – 8 hours of great sleep. Great Sleep ensures Great Health. As part of its communication, Virat Kohli highlights the unique features of the Duroflex Energise mattress. The 3-Zone NRG layer and the air groves of the mattress range aid in regulating sleep cycles, designed to give you 8 hours of Great Sleep.

Speaking about his first campaign for the brand, Virat Kohli said," When we talk about health and fitness, the most important thing about which the conversations are yet happen is, it’s not just about what you do in gym and how well you train; It's always about the lifestyle. The key topic when it comes to lifestyle is sleep. It is important to get a healthy eight hours of sleep for your body to respond to the training and a good diet. I sleep really well and I sleep for long periods so it helps me recover, and it is the most important aspect of physical health as well as mental health.”

Speaking about the new campaign, Mohanraj Jagannivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex said, “The new brand campaign with Virat Kohli embodies our core belief. Virat is a benchmark for fitness and an inspiration to many. He perfectly aligns with our 'Great sleep leads to great health' philosophy, enabling us to spread this message to a wider audience We aim to demonstrate the strong connection between a well-rested mind and body and peak performance, with none other than the exceptional performer like Virat.”