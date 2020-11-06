Walkaroo is back with its new #WalkWithWalkaroo Social Contest

Amidst of this pandemic, the brand, with their social intention of keeping the society healthier and fitter, has come up with an innovative campaign to keep the spirit of restlessness alive.

Footwear brand Walkaroo believes fitness start from home. During this Covid-19 pandemic, with limitations all around, getting fit and idea behind getting fit was not an affordable luxury. Now as we are building for a better and hopeful hereafter, Walkaroo decided to take this initiative and decided to inspire people to be fit and healthy.

#WalkWithWalkaroo is a social contest to spread awareness of health and fitness and are the brand is giving away free shoes as motivation. Contest is live on every Monday to Friday from 26th October and will run till 13th November 2020 celebrating with everyone as the festive season approaches.

#WalkWithWalkaroo contest, has called out fitness enthusiasts to upload their step-count via any tracker app and tagging on the brand's social handles. 10 entries are selected at random and sent with Brand new sports shoe and social media publish.

Walkaroo has received tremendous response across India with over 3 million steps being walked as of 1st week since this contest began. This is one of a kind contest which is not only pushing the masses to be fit and healthy but also giving them a chance to win brand new Shoes.

Walkaroo brand started it operations in 2015, filling its arsenal with wide range of Sport Shoes, Sneakers, Lifestyle/Fashion shoes, Sandals, Loafers & Flip-flops for anyone and everyone.

Walkaroo is deeply rooted in producing and giving High-quality footwears but what draws it apart is its trendiness. Walkaroo has constantly focused on incorporating latest fashion and styles in their footwear, with attention on youth-influenced, youth inspired footwear trends.