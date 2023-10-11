Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion of its inaugural edition of ‘Music Marathon - The World Behind Music’ in association with the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS). This prestigious event, organised by the WWI School of Music, brought together accomplished musicians, composers, songwriters, and music industry experts to share their knowledge and insights with aspiring musicians and music students.

Over the course of 3 days, Music Marathon featured an impressive lineup of esteemed industry professionals. The festival's opening day commenced with an enlightening masterclass by Rumpa Banerjee, Head - Marketing Communication & Member Relations, IPRS, who emphasised upon the significance music copyright and how to manage your rights as a content creator. She also highlighted the pivotal role that organisations like IPRS play in safeguarding musicians' copyrights and interests. The audience erupted in thunderous applause as Ashar Khan of Sifar Productions, graced the stage. Ashar shared his journey, from his childhood in Amravati to having his music featured on the screens of Times Square. He underscored the growing prominence of independent music in the industry. The final guest of the day, Raju Singh, film score composer & musician, shared his journey from being an instrumentalist to becoming a seasoned producer, highlighting how this transition enriched his contributions to background scores and composition.

The second day of Music Marathon witnessed Muneet Sharma from Zee Music imparting valuable industry insights about the importance of focusing on release timelines over release date, a common mistake made by many budding artists. Priya Saraiya, playback singer & lyricist, the next speaker, discussed about the challenges faced by songwriters and how she overcame them. She stated, "The biggest challenge in songwriting is the fight within yourself." Salim Merchant, renowned music director & composer, infused excitement into the audience as he shared not only his journey and experiences but also shed light on various facets of music composition, from the virtue of instrumentation to the importance of in-person music sitting sessions. Salim Merchant walked the attendees through the process behind some of his timeless songs, including ‘Aashayein’ from Iqbal and the title track of Chak De! India. He left the students with a valuable piece of advice – “Bring technology to your soul, never give soul to the technology.”

The final day commenced with pianist Jesus Lepe from Mexico treating the audience to mesmerising symphonic performances. Following this Merlin D'souza, composer, music producer & pianist, addressed the students alongside Nidhi Wagle, an alumna of WWI School of Music. She encouraged them to “Learn the rules like a pro so you can break them like an artist.” Concluding the festival, music director and film composer Mithoon Sharma and Mr. Subhash Ghai, Founder & Chairman, engaged in a candid conversation with the students, delving into the essence of being an artist. Mr. Subhash Ghai remarked, "One has to be a student until the end of life. The hunger in you will help you reach excellence and grow in life."

Mandar Deshpande, Head of the Department of Music, expressed, “Whistling Woods International has always been at the forefront of providing world-class education and mentorship in various creative disciplines. With the inaugural edition of Music Marathon is just the beginning of what we hope will become a longstanding tradition of musical excellence at WWI.”

‘Music Marathon: The World Behind Music’ stands as a unique initiative by the WWI School of Music and Indian Performing Right Society Limited, underlining WWI's and IPRS’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and fostering creativity in the music industry.