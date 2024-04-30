Why May 1 is Celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day?

May 1 is globally celebrated as International Labour Day, dedicated to recognising the struggles and contributions of the working class. Originating from movements in America and Chicago advocating for an eight-hour workday, it evolved into a day for workers' rights worldwide. However, in India, May 1 holds additional significance as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day. Let's delve into the reasons behind this commemoration.

Historical Background: Following the enactment of the Indian Constitution, states were demarcated along linguistic lines. Bombay, initially comprising Marathi, Gujarati, Konkani, and Kutchi speakers, faced internal discord due to linguistic differences. This led to fervent movements advocating for the division of the state. The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and the Mahagujarat movement emerged to address the linguistic grievances of the people.

The Bombay Reorganisation Act: In response to escalating protests, the Government of India formulated the Bombay Reorganisation Act. On May 1, 1960, Maharashtra and Gujarat were officially established as separate states, marking a significant milestone in Indian history.

Celebrations: Every year on May 1, Maharashtra and Gujarat commemorate the establishment of their states with various ceremonies and events. In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, parades and ceremonies honour the occasion, while Gujarat's main event takes place at the Sabarmati Waterfalls.

Conclusion: May 1 not only signifies International Labour Day but also stands as a testament to the linguistic and cultural diversity of India. The establishment of Maharashtra and Gujarat as distinct states on this date serves as a reminder of the country's commitment to accommodating its diverse population.