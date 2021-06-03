World Bicycle Day 2021: Cycle Enthusiasts, Get to know the Cycling Clubs in India

World Bicycle Day 2021: There are many perks joining cycling clubs. It acts like a common platform for like-minded people; they can interact as well as share their mutual passion for pedaling. Here you can find the list of cycling clubs in India.

1. Cyclesutra

The aim of this club is, to make cycling more fun and meaningful, it offers cycle enthusiasts a common platform to bond and connect. Every Saturday as well as Sunday, ride begins from Max Hospital, Sector -19, Gurgaon, at 5:00 A.M to different parts of Delhi, objective is to explore the city.

2. GODCE(Group of Delhi Cycling Enthusiasts)

The Group is run by Durga Cycles in Paschim Vihar. They tend to organize a cycle ride each Sunday from their shop early in the morning to the greenest towns such as India Gate and Lodhi Garden

3. Cycling Goa



People know one thing that is cycling. This group also has lady members; the 1st Indian lady to take part in the 1200 km race to be held in Delhi, was part of this group. Cycling tours in Goa come in many forms. One can engage in a single day cycling tour, which can be completed in mere 3 to 6 hours or you can take part in a long cycling tour, which takes place over a couple of days and it will enable you to explore Goa in greater depth. Hardcore cyclist also participates in cycling tours from one city to another, such cycling tours, for example is, Mumbai to Goa. For an intense exercise, you can also mix and match three cycling tours together. You can also have varying combinations, which you can enjoy, which will offer both, bang for your buck as well as grand memories for a lifetime.

4. Mumbai cycle Enthusiasts



This group's motto is to bring all the cycle aficionados to the same place, so that they can talk about every possible aspect of cycling. Some other cycle clubs in Mumbai are young cycling buddies, Pedal Bunnies, Bike Shark, 365 hops, cycling for foodies and buddy riders.

5. Delhi collective cyclist

This group offers an ease to all members, providing the latest news in the cycle industry along with the upcoming events and races.

6. Noida Cycling Club



Members of this cycling club get to ride along with the supervision of the senior riders and they also get to learn varied rules, which are essential for bicycle riding.

7. Cyclop –Malvika Jain(Founder)

This group is similar to OLX and Quickr, here the group members can easily buy or sell your bicycle.