  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

World Bicycle Day

World Bicycle Day
x
Highlights

World Bicycle Day

World Bicycle Day is the United Nation's attempt to recognize the vital importance of the bicycle across the globe.

The bike has helped many families across the world to get access to cheap and reliable transportation. It's no wonder so many partake in the celebration and want to get the word out to others about this exciting and eventful day.

Cycling is an environmentally sound, safe, and healthy way to travel from point A to B. It's something that we need to do more of if we want to protect the world against the ravages of unsustainable CO2 production.

It can save lives, help improve the environment, and support poverty reduction, and for these reasons, it deserves far more attention than it currently receives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X