World Bicycle Day is the United Nation's attempt to recognize the vital importance of the bicycle across the globe.

The bike has helped many families across the world to get access to cheap and reliable transportation. It's no wonder so many partake in the celebration and want to get the word out to others about this exciting and eventful day.

Cycling is an environmentally sound, safe, and healthy way to travel from point A to B. It's something that we need to do more of if we want to protect the world against the ravages of unsustainable CO2 production.

It can save lives, help improve the environment, and support poverty reduction, and for these reasons, it deserves far more attention than it currently receives.