According to World Fair Trade Day Organisation - Fair Trade is a trading partnership, based on dialogue, transparency and respect, that seeks greater equity in international trade.

It contributes to sustainable development by offering better trading conditions to, and securing the rights of, marginalized producers and workers – especially in the South. World Fair Trade Day (WFTDay) is an initiative of the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO, www.wfto.com) and is being supported by thousands of citizens, Fair Trade Organizations, social and environmental movements, producers and consumers all around the planet.

Local authorities, national governments and multilateral institutions have been supporting Fair Trade for several decades now.