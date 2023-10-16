World Food Day: The ‘State of Your Plate’ changes with an increase in your waistline; finds Fitelo’s nationwide study

India’s relationship with food and the impact of it on health is far deeper than just a satisfying meal. A nationwide study among more than 5,000 individuals, conducted by Fitelo, a psychology-driven wellness and fitness platform, reveals that 58% are most concerned about their weight when the size of their clothes increases, while 46% reconsider their eating habits after casual remarks on their body weight by family & friends. Women are more concerned with 61% expressing serious concern about their weight.

The State of Your Plate by Fitelo, released around World Food Day observed on October 16, has found that eating habits have a deep correlation with the behavioural, cultural, social and emotional state of Indians across generations. The survey was conducted across all age groups from 18 to 63 years, and across all Indian States and Union Territories. Millennials and Gen Z constituted 90% of the respondents, while 77% of all respondents identified as women.

The report shows that 57% celebrate achievements with high sugar, high salt and high fat food, such as Samosas, Chole Bhature, Kebabs, and Gulaab Jamun. This finding comes ahead of the start of the festive season in India, with several occasions of family get-togethers ahead. Interestingly, 57% find it most difficult to stick to diets and health goals during family get-togethers.

The survey reveals that 64% of people have never taken a health plan before, while 78% said they would like to take up one.

India’s choice of food to celebrate milestones comes at a time when 1 in 4 Indians suffer from obesity according to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), and the country is infamously known as the ‘Diabetes Capital’ of the world.

Unlike popular perception that celebrities and social media personalities influence health choices, the survey finds that 76% people are influenced by their family, friends and colleagues when it comes to weight loss programmes.

Fitelo Cofounder & CEO, Sahil Bansal said, “Fitelo was founded with the purpose of helping people lead a healthy life by striking a right balance between the quality of nutrition intake, movement, sleep and lifestyle correction. Every individual is different, and we ensure to guide them on how to lose weight permanently by combining psychology, physiology, and technology. The ‘State of Your Plate’ report not only reveals the food choices of people across the nation, but also sheds light on the connection between food, fitness, and health. We believe that with lifestyle correction, habit transformation, personalised diet charts for weight loss, and a bit of movement, individuals can savour the meals they like while achieving their health goals.”

Fitelo Co-founder & CMO Mehakdeep ‘Mac’ Singh said, “The State of Your Plate study is a unique reflection on health and fitness in India. The survey outlines how our food and wellness choices are beyond the arithmetic of apps or tools alone. These decisions are complex, driven by gender, generation, and geography, and shaped by our family, social circle and emotions. The report points to an interesting insight that even while the world is preparing for a deeper play of Artificial Intelligence, Human Intelligence will continue to be centre-stage in day-to-day life, especially when it comes to health. Fitelo has always believed in the right mix of AI and HI in powering people to achieve long-term wellness through simple, powerful, and holistic changes in nutrition and eating habits.”