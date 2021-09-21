World Gratitude Day has been designed to bring the whole world together in a day that is all about being thankful. World Gratitude Day joins organizations, nationals, and individuals in sharing their gratitude in a number of different ways.

A little bit of gratitude can go a very long way. It is important for people to feel appreciated for everything that they do. There are also many other benefits that are associated with giving gratitude. Did you know that it is actually good for your own health too? Being thankful results in a whole host of emotional and physical benefits. For instance, you can boost your immune system, lower stress levels and improve sleep by being thankful.

If that was not enough, gratitude can also help to improve self-esteem and lower symptoms of depression. If all of this was not enough, you can enhance your professional and social skills too. Who knew that expressing gratitude could offer so many amazing benefits?

The celebration started in 1965 in Hawaii when an international gathering decided that it would be a good idea to have one day per year to formally express gratitude and appreciation for the many wonderful things to be found in the world. Following the meeting in Hawaii, many attendees marked Gratitude Day on 21st September 1966 when back in their own countries.