World Gratitude Day has been designed to bring the whole world together in a day that is all about being thankful. World Gratitude Day joins organizations, nationals, and individuals in sharing their gratitude in a number of different ways.

A little bit of gratitude can go a very long way. It is important for people to feel appreciated for everything that they do. There are also many other benefits that are associated with giving gratitude.

Did you know that it is actually good for your own health too? Being thankful results in a whole host of emotional and physical benefits. For instance, you can boost your immune system, lower stress levels and improve sleep by being thankful.