World IVF Day 25 July 2024 – History, Significance and Tips to Avoid Infertility

World IVF Day, also known as World Embryologist Day, is an international event observed on July 25th. This day highlights the remarkable progress in infertility treatment and reproductive endocrinology. Medical communities worldwide come together to enhance their expertise through workshops, seminars, and symposiums, focusing on the latest advancements in assisted reproductive technology.

Significance of In Vitro Fertilisation

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) offers hope to countless couples facing infertility. Assisted reproductive technology involves handling sperm, eggs, and embryos in vitro to facilitate reproduction. Techniques such as embryo transfer (ET), genetic testing, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), embryo biopsy, preimplantation assisted hatching, and cryopreservation of gametes/embryos have brought joy to many childless couples, enabling them to experience the laughter of children in their lives.

History of World IVF Day

The origins of World IVF Day trace back to the groundbreaking work of Dr. Robert Geoffrey Edwards, Dr. Patrick Christopher Steptoe, and Nurse Jean Marian Purdy. Their dedication led to the birth of the world’s first "test-tube baby," Louise Brown, on July 25, 1978.

Dr. Steptoe, born in 1913, was a pioneer in laparoscopy, with his textbook "Laparoscopy in Gynaecology" regarded as the definitive guide in the field. Dr. Edwards, born in 1925, earned his PhD in 1955 and became a leading figure in the development of human oocytes and embryonic stem cells.

Their collaboration, along with the expertise of Nurse Jean Marian Purdy, led to the first successful human IVF experiment at Dr. Kershaw’s Cottage Hospital in England. Despite numerous initial failures, their perseverance resulted in the successful pregnancy of Mrs. Leslie Brown after 102 failed embryo transfers, including an ectopic pregnancy. Louise Brown, the "Baby of the Century," was delivered by caesarean section on July 25, 1978, marking a historic milestone.

Impact of Declining Fertility Rates

Infertility, characterized by the inability to conceive after 12 months or more of regular unprotected intercourse, affects millions worldwide. It impacts both male and female reproductive systems, influencing families and communities. Approximately one in six people of reproductive age globally experience infertility.

For every 100 couples attempting to conceive naturally, around 84 will succeed within a year, 92 within two years, and 93 within three years. However, if conception has not occurred after three years, the likelihood of achieving pregnancy within the next year drops to 25% or less.

Fertility rates have been declining globally, with populations in 23 countries, including Spain and Japan, expected to halve by 2100. A fertility rate below 2.1 leads to population shrinkage. In 1950, women had an average of 4.7 children, which decreased to 2.4 in 2017. A Lancet article predicts a further decline to 1.7 by 2100.

IVF and medically assisted reproduction play a crucial role in addressing declining birth rates. World IVF Day is a gesture of appreciation for the efforts of embryologists and medical professionals in this field.

Tips to Avoid Infertility

For Women:

Quit smoking and alcohol consumption.

Consider earlier marriage and conception.

Engage in moderate exercise.

Maintain a healthy weight.

For Men:

Avoid alcohol and smoking.

Wear loose clothing, especially underwear.

Refrain from illegal drug use.

Maintain a healthy weight.

World IVF Day acknowledges the dedication of medical professionals in reproductive technology, celebrating the advances that have transformed the lives of countless couples. By raising awareness and fostering continued innovation, this day underscores the importance of assisted reproductive technology in addressing global fertility challenges.