Everybody knows that laughing feels good, but few realise how valuable these simple tools can be in improving our everyday wellness and wellbeing. Laughter cannot heal or solve anything, but it can help to heal and dissolve everything.

That's what world laughter day is for! It's a day where people can relieve some stress and laugh. Discover a new happiness workout and learn about what happens during world laughter day!

World Laughter Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about laughter and its many healing benefits, as well as about thousands of community groups around the world who regularly practice comedy that promote wellness and overall well-being. World Laughter Day is celebrated in most large cities around the world.

Hundreds of people gather worldwide on that day to laugh together. It has been celebrated in Los Angeles since 2005 and has since spread all over the world as a way to express people's love for comedy and laughter.

Laughter clubs usually have a variety entertainment program of music, dance and laughter contests. Winners are those with the most infectious, natural and effortless laughter.

Laughter club members during this day participate in a peace march and carry banners and placards such as "World Peace Through Laughter, The Whole World Is An Extended Family, Join a Community Laughter Club – it's free!" etc.

During the march all chant "Ho Ho, Ha-Ha-Ha" and "very good, very good, yay!" clapping and dancing. This is known to be one of the best ways that laughter clubs help you have a good time and join a laughter club for special benefits. Be happy at this pandemic time.