Malaria is a serious disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. It can leave a person feeling feverish and have the chills and, if not promptly treated, the symptoms can be fatal. In fact, more than 200 million people contract malaria each year, and about 1/2 million people each year needlessly die from it.

Even in these modern times, half the world still lives at risk of this fully preventable and treatable disease. While great strides against malaria have been made in the last couple of decades, there has been a bit of a plateau lately. The world still has very far to go toward wiping out this deadly illness.

World Malaria Day was created by concerned citizens as a part of the strategy to do just that!