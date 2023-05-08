Live
- Hyderabad: Priyanka Gandhi to release Congress’ ‘Youth Declaration’ today
- May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan
- 42 lost Parliament membership since 1988, max 19 in 14th Lok Sabha
- Ilkal saree weavers’ woes fall on deaf ears as Aam Aadmi Party, Independent enter fray in Karnataka
- The first games of Italian football league system was played
- What is being eco-friendly and how to become one?
- Bengaluru: ‘Sonia Gandhi fighting a lone battle for 20 yrs to establish Rahul Gandhi’
- With mega roadshows by PM Narendra Modi, BJP eyes most of 28 Assembly seats of Benguluru
- Sirmaur & Sambalpur IIM students can now get French dual degree as well
- Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party double engine government indulged in double loot says Rahul Gandhi
World Ovarian Cancer Day
Highlights
World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed annually throughout the world on May 8. This observance aims to raise awareness as advocacy organizations,...
World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed annually throughout the world on May 8. This observance aims to raise awareness as advocacy organizations, families, and patients come together to raise their voices against ovarian cancer.
Ovarian cancer starts in the ovaries and may present symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, pelvic pain, poor appetite, constipation, and abdominal swelling.
From the ovaries, cancer can spread to organs around the ovary like the lungs, stomach, and liver. People who have ovulated more in their lifetime are at higher risk of ovarian cancer. This includes people who started menstruating early in life, people who have not had children, or people who have delayed menopause.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS