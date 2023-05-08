World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed annually throughout the world on May 8. This observance aims to raise awareness as advocacy organizations, families, and patients come together to raise their voices against ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer starts in the ovaries and may present symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, pelvic pain, poor appetite, constipation, and abdominal swelling.

From the ovaries, cancer can spread to organs around the ovary like the lungs, stomach, and liver. People who have ovulated more in their lifetime are at higher risk of ovarian cancer. This includes people who started menstruating early in life, people who have not had children, or people who have delayed menopause.