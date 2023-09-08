World Physiotherapy Day: Physios Ignite the better future of patient’s lifestyle

World Physiotherapy Day 2023 focuses on the prevention and management of arthritis. On this occasion Dr Narender Reddy, Physiotherapist, Apollo Hospitals, talks about the significance and more.

World Physiotherapy Day (World PT Day) is a global healthcare event celebrated on the 8th of September every year since 1996, commemorating the date of the World Physiotherapy foundation in 1951.

This day serves as a homage to all the physiotherapists and the services they render, achieving the ultimate goal of a symptom-free movement at basic to complex physical activities in patients and the healthy alike.

Significance of World Physiotherapy Day - World PT Day

Everyone values the ability to function as independently as possible during everyday life. Patients and fitness enthusiasts typically seek out physical therapy services for physical impairments associated with movement disorders caused by injury, disease, or health-related conditions that interfere with their ability to perform or pursue any number of activities that are necessary or important to them.

Of the many procedures employed by healthcare, therapeutic exercise takes its place as one of the key elements that lies at the centre of programs designed to improve or restore an individual’s function or to prevent dysfunction.

The multidimensional aspects of physical function encompass the diverse yet interrelated areas of performance, such as Improving balance, Cardiopulmonary endurance, developing co-ordination, progressing flexibility, Improving mobility, Muscle performance, Neuromuscular control, Postural control, Postural stability and Equilibrium

World Physiotherapy Day Theme

This year, 2023, the World Physiotherapy Day Theme is "Prevention and Management of Osteoarthritis". Every year, the World Physiotherapy puts up a specific theme on debilitating health issues concerned with movement. Although this year's theme is a continuation of yesteryear's theme, the present year's theme focuses on inflammatory arthritis, including axial spondylarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

With informational toolkits combined with guidelines intended for the public, various physiotherapy-related health campaigns are organised each year with an aim to deliver awareness information across the world, appealing to local and global decision-makers for the providence of better facilities and support to tackle the same.

As a curtain raiser Physiotherapy in addition to other Medical professions has become a crucial part in improving better living. From ancient times as discussed by Apollo and Asclepius, The Greek Gods of Medicine, Exercise and Medicine are equally important for the wellness of patients. Evolved last three decades Physio is playing a crucial role in Ortho Cardio Neuro Sports Oncho Women and Child Health as a collaborative practice. Physiotherapists help in early recovery, reduce hospital stay, improve ergonomics and living standards. From simple Sprains to Stroke rehabilitation physiotherapy proved its vital significance and became a prime medical facility. Physios are maintaining core values of profession by improving standards of individuals organizations and society. We at Apollo Hospitals work with Attitude of Gratitude towards Patients and wish for the World of Wellness on the Occasion Of World Physiotherapy day 2023.

1. Physical therapy can help people of all ages. It is beneficial for children as well as seniors.

2. There are many different types of physical therapy such as sports therapy, pediatric therapy, aquatic therapy, etc.

3. Physical therapists work best in conjunction with doctors and chiropractors.

4. It is true that physical therapy is commonly used to treat physical injuries. However, it is also helpful for people dealing with issues like balance problems, vertigo, etc.

5. Physical therapy can also be helpful in dealing with mental health conditions.

6. Many athletes use physical therapy to avoid injuries.

7. Physical therapy is more than just exercise. In fact, it involves a lot of other treatments.