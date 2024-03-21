World Poetry Day 2024: Date and Background

World Poetry Day is celebrated annually on March 21st. The day was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999. Previously, various countries observed Poetry Day on different dates, with some commemorating it on October 15th, the birthday of the Roman poet Virgil.

Significance:

World Poetry Day aims to honour poets and promote the appreciation and practice of poetry worldwide. It emphasizes the importance of linguistic diversity and encourages the preservation of poetry, particularly in endangered languages. The celebration seeks to integrate poetry with other art forms and foster cultural exchange.

World Poetry Day 2024 Theme

Theme:

The theme for World Poetry Day 2024 is "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants." This theme highlights the influential poets of the past whose groundbreaking work has had a profound impact on poetry across different cultures.

World Poetry Day 2024 Wishes, Messages, and Status Ideas

Wishes:

1. "May the beauty of poetry inspire your soul on this World Poetry Day."

2. "Wishing you a day filled with the enchanting rhythm of words and the magic of poetry. Happy World Poetry Day!"

3. "Let the verses of poetry illuminate your path and fill your heart with joy. Happy World Poetry Day!"

Quotes:

1. "Poetry, like jazz, is one of those dazzling diamonds of creative industry that help human beings make sense out of the comedies and tragedies that contextualize our lives." - Aberjhani

2. "Genuine poetry can communicate before it is understood." - T.S. Eliot

3. "Only the very weak-minded refuse to be influenced by literature and poetry." - Cassandra Clare

Facebook and WhatsApp Status:

1. "Celebrate the beauty of words and the power of expression on this World Poetry Day!"

2. "In a world filled with chaos, let poetry be your sanctuary. Happy World Poetry Day!"

3. "Painting with words, crafting emotions—celebrating the art of poetry on World Poetry Day!"

