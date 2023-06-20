  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day
x

World Refugee Day

Highlights

The concept of seeking refuge, often in a holy place, dates as far back as Ancient Egypt, but international efforts to protect refugees only began in the early 20th century when the High Commission for Refugees was founded by the League of Nations in 1921.

The concept of seeking refuge, often in a holy place, dates as far back as Ancient Egypt, but international efforts to protect refugees only began in the early 20th century when the High Commission for Refugees was founded by the League of Nations in 1921.

While the Commission was originally intended to help people escaping the Russian Revolution, over time it came to care for refugees from various other countries as well.

In 1950 the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was set up in Switzerland – it’s the main organization responsible for supporting and safeguarding refugees to this day. Only those Palestinian refugees who fled the 1948 war with Israel are cared for by another body, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X