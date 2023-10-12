World Sight Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and How to Celebrate

World Sight Day is celebrated annually on the second Thursday of October and this year it will be celebrated on October 12. It is a global event dedicated to shedding light on the challenges of blindness and vision problems. This day serves as a reminder to promote eye health awareness and recognize the efforts of countless ophthalmologists around the world who work tirelessly to address vision-related issues.

World Sight Day, also known as “World Eye Day” or “World Vision Day,” is an international event that focuses on raising awareness about the importance of maintaining good eye health. The goal is to inspire people to consider their eye health and take steps to protect their vision and prevent vision loss. Explore the topic, learn its history, understand its importance and find inspiration in quotes related to World Sight Day 2023.

World Sight Day 2023: Theme

The theme of World Sight Day 2023 is “Love your eyes at work.”

World Sight Day 2023: History

In 1998, Lions Clubs International partnered with organizations focused on blindness prevention around the world to launch the first World Sight Day. This event eventually became part of VISION 2020, a global initiative coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). VISION 2020 is a collaborative effort involving the World Health Organization (WHO), non-governmental organizations, professional associations, eye care institutions and corporations, all working together to combat blindness.

World Sight Day 2023: Significance

World Sight Day offers an opportunity to highlight the global issue of eye health. Help raise awareness of eye health among individuals, families and communities around the world. It serves as a platform to convince leaders and decision makers to prioritize programs related to eye health. World Sight Day also promotes global demand for better eye health services.

World Sight Day 2023: quotes

"Blindness is an unfortunate handicap, but true vision does not require eyes." - Helen Keller

"The soul, fortunately, has an interpreter, often unconscious but faithful, in its eye." – Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

"The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision." - Helen Keller

“The face is the mirror of the mind, and the eyes, without speaking, confess the secrets of the heart.” - St Geronimo

“Because she had eyes and she chose me.” – William Shakespeare, Othello

“The face is an image of the mind whose interpreter is the eyes.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero

How to celebrate World Sight Day 2023?

1. Get your vision checked. This is the most important thing you can do to protect your vision. Make an appointment with an ophthalmologist for a complete eye exam.

2. Educate yourself and others about eye health. Learn the common causes of vision loss and how to prevent them. Share what you learn with your family and friends.

3. Support organisations that work to prevent blindness and promote vision care. There are many excellent organisations working in this area. Consider donating your time or money to one of these causes.

4. Participate in World Sight Day events. Many communities and organizations host events on World Sight Day to raise awareness about eye health and vision loss. Check with your local eye care professionals or community organizations to see if any events are happening in your area.