With all of the emails, texts, and other types of electronic messages all around us these days, it may seem that the art of writing letters and cards is slowly fading into oblivion.After all, who wants to wait days, if not weeks, to receive some hard-to-read words scribbled down on a piece of paper, when it would be so much easier to just read an email?

But sending and receiving letters is about much more than just exchanging information. It's about a person who decides to take the extra time and effort to actually write words down on a piece of paper. And then, going to the added trouble of making that trip to the post office to potentially wait in a long line to finally send it off but, it means a lot because receiving a handwritten letter, card or even postcard in the mailbox is truly something special.

That's what World Stationery Day is all about: preserving the art of writing words on a page, instead of just sending electronic versions of letters that cannot truly be touched but only seen on a screen.