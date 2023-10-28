World Stroke Day 2023: Date, history, meaning, theme and everything you need to know about this day

World Stroke Day is an annual global observance that serves as a critical reminder of the prevalence and impact of stroke on people and communities around the world. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about strokes, their prevention, treatment and the importance of timely intervention. Strokes, often called brain attacks, are a leading cause of disability and death worldwide. It is a day for healthcare professionals, organisations and communities to come together and educate the public about the signs, symptoms and risk factors associated with stroke, with the ultimate goal of reducing the incidence and burden of this stroke. life-altering medical condition. Continue reading to know more about this day.

When is World Stroke Day 2023?

World Stroke Day will be celebrated worldwide on Sunday, October 29.

World Stroke Day 2023 Theme

The theme of World Stroke Day 2023, designated by the WSO, is "Together we are #Greater than Stroke."

History of World Stroke Day

The European Stroke Initiative came up with the idea of organizing an awareness day in the 1990s. But due to budget constraints, the effort could only take place in Europe. On May 10, the European Stroke Organization commemorates its awareness day, having carried out the initiative. The World Stroke Congress held in Vancouver, Canada, in 2004 established World Stroke Day, which is celebrated on October 29. The World Stroke Organization, which took over World Stroke Day, was formed around the same time that the International Stroke Society and the

World Stroke Federation combined.

In order to develop a more persistent strategy to increase public awareness of important issues in the recognition, prevention and treatment of stroke, in 2009 WSO leadership moved from focusing on a single awareness day to a campaign that lasts all year round. To raise awareness of important issues in stroke prevention and treatment, World Stroke Day remains a focal point of the campaign. The "1 in 6" campaign Archived October 28, 2010, at the Wayback Machine was the first campaign that the OSM started in 2010 and would include more in the future.

Importance of World Stroke Day

Anyone at any age can have a stroke. In fact, worldwide, approximately one in four adults over the age of 25 will suffer a stroke during their lifetime. However, most adults in the United States are unaware of the F.A.S.T. warning signs, which indicate that stroke is mostly preventable, treatable and curable. By raising awareness of stroke risk factors and warning signs among the general public, healthcare professionals and communities, this finding will help reduce the number of stroke-related deaths and disabilities worldwide. . It underlines ongoing work to improve stroke prevention and treatment on a global scale by highlighting the need to improve access to stroke care, research and support networks.