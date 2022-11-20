  • Menu
World Television Day

World Television Day
In December 1996 the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the 21st of November World Television Day, the same year the first World Television Forum was held. According to the United Nations, this decision was taken in order to give recognition to the increasing impact television has had on decision-making by bringing various conflicts and threats to peace and security to the world's attention, as well as its coverage of other major issues, including economic and social.

