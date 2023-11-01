World Vegan Day 2023: Date, history and significance

World Vegan Day 2023: This approach to life focuses on minimal harm caused to animals. By moving from an animal-based to a plant-based diet, veganism focuses on sustainable living and a healthier lifestyle. The Vegan Society defines veganism as: "Veganism is a philosophy and way of life which seeks to exclude, so far as is possible and practicable, all forms of exploitation of and cruelty to animals for food, clothing or any other purpose." ; and by extension, promotes the development and use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of animals, humans and the environment. In dietary terms it denotes the practice of dispensing with all products derived wholly or partially from animals."

As we prepare to celebrate World Vegan Day, here are some things to keep in mind.

Date of World Vegan Day:

Every year, World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1. This year, the special day falls on Wednesday.

History of World Vegan Day:

In 1994, vegan animal rights activist Louise Wallis was the president of The Vegan Society. To mark The Vegan Society's fifty years of celebrations, she suggested November 1st as World Vegan Day. Her goal was to focus on the continued existence of an association that defends the importance of veganism and that the word vegan had reached the English language. She consciously chose November 1 as the day to celebrate World Vegan Day, as it falls between Halloween and the Day of the Dead in Mexico.

Significance of World Vegan Day:

November is celebrated as World Vegan Month. During this time of year, vegan lovers promote a lifestyle based on a plant-based diet and the conscious avoidance of animal products, things that have been tested on animals, and places where animals are used for entertainment. During this time the focus is also on the sustainable environment and animal welfare.