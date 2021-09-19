World’s biggest online meditation aims at world peace

Over 100 nations. 20 million participants. 19 languages. 3 days. That in a nutshell is the scale, reach and vision of 'EkamWorld Peace Festival 2021', the world's biggest online meditation festival attended by who's who from the world of politics, science, sports, and culture for one noble cause: achieving world peace and solidarity.

The peace festival, which began its journey three years ago, has witnessed overwhelming response and participation from world leaders and celebrities including, Erik Solheim, Norwegian diplomat and politican, Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel peace prize winner, Mithali Raj, cricketer, John L Petersen, futurist and founder Arlington Institute, Gregg Braden, best-selling author, Meng Foon, New Zealand's race relations commissioner and SainaNehwal, badminton champion.

Some of the notable names attending the event this year, include New York Times best-selling author, physicist and neuroscientist Dr Joe Dispenza,, the first ever refugee to be elected to New Zealand parliament, Gloriz Ghahraman and Secretary General of Global Alliance for A Sustainable Planet Satya S Tripathi.

Earlier inaugurating the event along with Sri Krishnaji, Sri Preethaji, the co-creators

of the peace festival said: "The purpose of Ekam festival is to break the primitive division driven mind in millions and awaken them to collective oneness. Peace happens when you realise that our differences are superficial. Peace is either for all of us or none of us," Sri Preethaji said.

Echoing his words Sri Krishnaji explained the concept and philosophy behind "Ekam sat viprahabahuduhaavadhanthi".

"This means that we are a part of one cosmic reality beyond all forms, appearances, races, religious beliefs, biological and emotional inclinations, the one or Ekam. Beyond these differences is the one field of consciousness that animates us all," said Krishnaji."The Ekam World Peace Festival opens you up to this intelligence. We are hopeful that this year's festival will inspire millions across the globe to realise the significance of peace in these chaotic and tough times,"Sri Krishnaji said."An awakened wealth creator is driven by purpose, one that is larger than oneself," Krishnaji added.