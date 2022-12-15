World's First Artificial Womb facility, can grow 30,000 babies a year

Scientific advancement can be great news, they help develop varied new technologies, solving practical problems and making informed decisions. But sometimes, it can be borderline creepy.



World's "Artificial Womb Facility" is claiming that it can grow 30,000 babies in a year in an artificial womb or growth pod. It might come as a relief to most that this facility does not actually exist.

Fetolife is an world's first Artificial womb or growth pod, it might come as a big relief to most people who wish to have children but unable to have. This can help nations such as Japan, Bulgaria and South Korea, who is presently dealing with the problem of population decline in their nation.

An Artificial womb is similar to device which enables extracorporeal pregnancy by growing fetus outside the body of an individual who would normally carry the fetus to the term.

The above concept is, world's first artificial womb facility, it has been revealed. Needless to state, it has left many impressed as well as worried.

This concept was created by Hashem Al-Ghaili, a Berlin-based biotechnologist and scientist, he said the facility ( if ever comes into existence) would enable infertile couples to conceive a baby and becomes true biological parents.

EctoLife enables your baby to develop in an infection-free environment. The pods are made of material that prevent germs from sticking to their surface. Every growth pod features sensors that can monitor your baby's vital signs, including heartbeat, temperature, blood pressure, breathing rate and oxygen saturation.